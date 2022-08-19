'It's sh*t' - KSI exposes Andrew Tate's Hustlers University program 

British YouTuber and Rapper KSI recently gave his thoughts on Andrew Tate's Hustlers University program. 'Cobra' has been all over the internet over the past few weeks and one of the reasons for it has been his own money-making course.

Andrew Tate's Hustler University is an online course that teaches "modern wealth creation" with nearly 140,000 members enrolled in its discord. Speaking about the same during a recent appearance on The Fellas podcast, KSI expressed his disregard for the course.

"Bro, it looks like sh*t, it's a discord, you're paying 50 dollars for a discord."

'The Nightmare' continued:

"The reason I bought it was to hear you say the sh*t you wanna say. He's not even in it. He's not even there its some random donnies just being like,' Ah so, this is what you', no charisma, zero and you're just there like it feels like school but boring."

Watch KSI talk about Andrew Tate's Hustler University below:

KSI believes he will knock out Jake Paul

There has been a lot of bad blood between the Brit and Jake Paul over the years. While there has been a constant back-and-forth between the two, there have also been talks about a potential matchup.

Interestingly, KSI believes he will knock out Jake Paul when they enter the boxing ring. During a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Olatunji spoke about his ultimate goal in boxing, saying:

“Jake Paul – that’s the main goal, that’s the only reason I came back. I would watch his fights against Askren and Woodley and it would just anger me, bro, because everyone thinks Jake Paul is the guy, but he really isn’t and I just want to expose him."

He added:

“And now I’m excited about my boxing because I’m starting to get it. I’m starting to learn everything I wanted to learn in the first place. I feel like I’m now in a much better place. We’ll see what happens in the future, but the main goal is Jake Paul. I know after the fight, once I lay him out, he’s just gonna be hiding in a corner and I’m gonna be just abusing him for the rest of his life.”

It is worth noting that Jake Paul has been much more active inside the squared circle than 'The Nightmare'. While 'The Problem Child' extended his winning run as a pro-boxer, the Brit was focussed on his music career.

With 'JJ' returning to the boxing ring later this month, it will be interesting to see if he can win the bout and go on to fight Jake Paul in the future.

