"Stop messing around" - Jack Catterall calls out Josh Taylor

Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor have been involved in a war of words on social media ever since their fight in February. In an extremely controversial result, Taylor was declared the winner by split decision.

“Are you fighting me next or not @JoshTaylorBoxer? Stop messing around and tell your Promoter to contact me if not stop wasting my time and lying to the fans , I’ll fight you next I’ll even fight you in Scotland again I don’t care, The judges won’t be needed this time”

After months and months of saying that he does not need Jack Catterall, and that he is above him on Twitter, Josh Taylor recently appeared to change his mind:

“Because of all the stick and abuse I’ve been getting, and the way Jack’s been too, mouthing off and moaning, I just want to shut his mouth. The single reason I’m staying at the weight is to shut him and everyone else up.”

However, Josh Taylor looks to have once again had a change of heart, and Catterall has not taken kindly to it, accusing Taylor of wasting his time. The tweet above from Catterall started another chain of messages between the fighters.

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall was hugely controversial

According to bookmakers, Josh Taylor was set to have an easy defense of his Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship against WBO mandatory challenger Jack Catterall. The fight, however, was anything but easy for ‘The Tartan Tornado’.

Most fans and commentators believed that Catterall was a clear winner. Catterall appeared to control the bout and even knocked Taylor down during the contest. As the fight ended, most believed Jack Catterall would raise his hand as the new Undisputed Super Lightweight Champion of the world.

Instead, the fight was announced as a split decision which started to ring alarm bells. Ian John Lewis scored the bout 114-111 Taylor, Victor Lauchlin scored 113-112 Taylor, and Howard Foster scored 113-112 Catterall.

The British Boxing Board of Control admitted that the Ian John Lewis scorecard was out of line and demoted the official. The board also stated that they had contacted the sanctioning bodies to try and make Catterall a mandatory challenger. The sanctioning bodies did not oblige.

