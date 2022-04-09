"He's the king of contradiction" - Jack Catterall slams Josh Taylor's excuses

Jack Catterall has slammed Josh Taylor's excuses for producing a below-par performance in his controversial victory.

Catterall and Taylor fought back on February 26 in Glasgow for the Undisputed Super Lightweight Championship. Despite the majority of boxing fans and experts believing Catterall had done enough to win, a split-decision was awarded in favor of Taylor. Since the bout, the Scotsman has blamed difficulty in making 140lbs as the reason for his decline.

Here's what Catterall said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"He's the king of contradiction. He posted a picture after the weigh-in, it was 'the best I've ever made the weight, the perfect camp.' Before our fight it was, 'I think I could drop down to lightweight.' But again, his character, who he is, he's earned the right, he's undisputed, he's enjoyed himself a little too much. He's not had that discipline under Ben. The fight was December and they fought, s**t not enough time, February. I think he's cut corners and I think that's his excuse, he's holding onto his weight."

Jack Catterall won't fight Josh Taylor next

Jack Catterall continued by stating that he will not fight Taylor next but believes he will face the Scotsman again in the future:

"I do believe I will fight Josh again and I believe I will knock him out next time. But I think that fight now, immediately, is gone. Josh has got to go up to welterweight if that's his plan and pick up some good victories. For me it's about staying at 140 and winning the world title and putting my name in the record books. I believe that's a much bigger fight in two or three years' time".

It remains to be seen if Catterall gets another opportunity to fight for a world title or a chance for vegeance against Taylor. There is also a chance that Taylor might stay at 140lbs to defend his titles against his mandatory opponent.

As for Josh Taylor, he's still convinced that he did enough to win the fight against Catterall. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Taylor said:

"I am still of the opinion that I did just enough to win the fight. Obviously it was a very close fight... I've watched it back a couple of times now and my first impressions when I watched the fight... I scored that personally 113-112 to myself."

