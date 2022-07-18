"He has lost support" - Jack Catterall believes Josh Taylor has lost fans after the controversial fight between the pair 

Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall have had a heated war of words ever since the pair fought a split decision in February. Taylor was given the win on the night of the fight, but the decision has been one of the most contentious in British boxing history.

Jack Catterall said in an interview with talkSPORT:

“Let’s make no mistake, he’s lost a lot of support since the fight. I think the way he’s carried himself and his words and his actions post-fight. I don’t think there’s any fight for him there at welterweight at the minute, and there’s certainly no one else at 140.”

Jack Catterall believes that fans have turned on Taylor due to the way that he handled himself following the fight.

Abraham Conteh @BabzC1 @IFLTV @jack_catt93 @JoshTaylorBoxer @talkSPORT Completely agree! I was a Taylor fan but after how he’s handled this I haven’t got anytime for him and he’s moaning that he doesn’t get the respect he deserves 🖕🏿 @IFLTV @jack_catt93 @JoshTaylorBoxer @talkSPORT Completely agree! I was a Taylor fan but after how he’s handled this I haven’t got anytime for him and he’s moaning that he doesn’t get the respect he deserves 🖕🏿

Before the bout with Catterall, Josh Taylor was on top of the world. Taylor was widely praised as a fighter and was considered the best in the light welterweight division. ‘The Tartan Tornado’ was part of most pound-for-pound lists and was one of the most popular fighters in the United Kingdom.

Taylor had beaten the likes of Regis Prograis, Ivan Baranchyk and Jose Ramirez en route to becoming the Undisputed Light Welterweight Champion. Josh Taylor also won the World Boxing Super Series and was widely praised for his efforts doing so.

However, following the Catterall fight, many fans turned on Taylor. Fight fans felt aggrieved at the manner in which Taylor belittled his opponent and maintained that he had won the fight. The general consensus has been that the fight was a robbery. Regardless, Taylor has never acknowledged the performance of his rival.

Josh Taylor may be better off fighting Jack Caterall next

Josh Taylor has never wavered in his opinion that he won the bout. Taylor, however, has recently claimed that he would be willing to fight Catterall again to prove the fans wrong.

Even before the first fight, Taylor had plans to move up in weight to 147lbs. The question mark of the Catterall performance will haunt Taylor, meaning it would be best for his legacy to right what many fans believe to be a wrong.

In moving up to welterweight, Taylor had wanted to fight Terence Crawford. Crawford, however, looks the most likely he has ever been to fight Errol Spence Jr. As such, the top two names in the division will be unavailable.

Watch Josh Taylor and Terence Crawford discuss a fight here:

The next biggest fights would be against those that are believed to be the future of the division, Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Jaron Ennis. Ultimately, Taylor would have more to lose than gain in fighting one of those two.

As such, the best move for Taylor’s career would arguably be to fight Jack Catterall next.

