"He is going through rehab" - Jake Paul on potentially facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Jake Paul recently tweeted that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was near the top of the list of opponents he wanted to fight.

'The Problem Child' stated:

"[Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.] Was near the top of the list. But unfortunately he is going through rehab. Hopefully in the future."

Chavez Jr.'s return to rehab came earlier this year after his father, Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., who is widely regarded as the greatest Mexican fighter of all time, broke the news on social media. The build-up to this announcement included incoherent social media rambles, calling out his own father and former rival, Canelo Alvarez, and being detained by police in his hometown for carrying firearms.

Prior to the announcement that he was back in rehab, he had also been interested in a match with the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Hopefully, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will make a full recovery through the help of treatment programs and be able to return to the ring to put on a showing, regardless of his opponent.

Jake Paul @jakepaul @DanCanobbio Was near the top of the list. But unfortunately he is going through rehab. Hopefully in the future. @DanCanobbio Was near the top of the list. But unfortunately he is going through rehab. Hopefully in the future.

Jake Paul states Tommy Fury fight is off if he doesn't come out of hiding by Wednesday

Jake Paul has announced that his fight with Tommy Fury is in jeopardy of being canceled once again now. Fury was barred from entering the United States for their first press conference last week.

The younger Fury sibling was stopped by Homeland Security as he entered the airport. He was told he was not allowed to enter the U.S., despite having done nothing wrong.

Now, Paul has gone on Twitter and given an ultimatium for this fight to continue:

"Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doens't go to the embassy / come out of hiding. 3 other opponents lined up. I'm built different."

This leaves Tommy Fury with just under two days if he wishes to keep their fight from getting canceled a second time. Their first match was set for last year, but Fury had to pull out due to injury.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doesn’t go to the embassy / come out of hiding.



3 other opponents lined up. I’m built different. Tommy is officially out by Wednesday morning if he doesn’t go to the embassy / come out of hiding.3 other opponents lined up. I’m built different.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far