Jake Paul's MVP Promotions gives an update on the Tommy Fury fight 

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury's press conference has reportedly been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances involving Fury's ability to enter the United States.

Paul's MVP Promotions took to Twitter to put out an update on the problem. They stated:

"As a result of circumstances out of our control, the scheduled press conference for Wednesday at MSG has been postponed. We are working with our partners at SHOWTIME and Madision Square Garden and will share more information as soon as we are able."

Tommy Fury reported that he was barred at Heathrow Airport from boarding a plane to the United States for the press conference to promote his fight against Paul on August 6, 2022. He claimed that he had no idea why he was barred from entering the US, and was shocked when he was informed by Homeland Security.

Fury addressed the issue on his Instagram story:

"Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out, and as soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by a Homeland Security officer that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn't able to travel to the USA."

Tyson Fury gets English crowd to call Jake Paul a p*ssy

While on tour, Tyson Fury rallied an English crowd to taunt Jake Paul and posted it to his Instagram story. Fury managed to get the small, but packed, stadium to chant:

"Jake Paul is a p*ssy, Jake Paul is a p*ssy! La, la, la, la! La, la, la, la!"

This comes ahead of Tommy Fury and Paul's boxing match on August 6. The match was previously scheduled for a date last year, but Fury had to pull out due to injury. The pair have now agreed to meet at Madison Square Garden and will finally be able to put their grudge to bed.

To make things even more interesting between the parties, Paul called Tyson Fury out about upping their betting stakes. Fury originally stated that he had $100,000 on his younger brother, but Paul denied that being enough.

Now, the bet has made it to a million. Paul is no stranger to making big statements with his wallet, and made the same bet with Eddie Hearn during the Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano super fight.

