Jaron Ennis believes Keith Thurman will fight him to "Get back in the picture"

Jaron Ennis recently shared his thoughts about Keith Thurman in a post-fight interview with press for the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano rematch.

Following the knockout of Custio Clayton, Ennis stated that since he is with Showtime Boxing, he feels that big-name fights are going to be getting lined up back-to-back for him.

Ennis' father, Bozy, believes the next fight for his son should be Keith Thurman or Eimantas Stanionis if they don't get a shot at Errol Spence Jr. When questioned by press whether the pair really believed Thurman would entertain the idea of fighting Ennis, Ennis stated:

"I think he'll do it because he's got to get back into the picture."

Bozy added he believed there was a good chance Thurman would take a fight with Jaron Ennis if it was for the titles:

"I think he will take a chance for the titles. Other than that, he wouldn't."

Who will Jaron Ennis fight next?

Following the knockout of Custio Clayton, Jaron Ennis and his father Bozy called out Keith Thurman and Eimantas Stanionis to fight next if they were denied a shot at the champion, Errol Spence Jr.

Ennis, nicknamed 'Boots', is a Philly native standing at 5'10" with a reach of 74 inches. His stunning record of 29-0-1 has 27 knockout victories.

The most likely matchup for Ennis right now, according to him and his father, is Keith Thurman. Earlier in the year, Thurman stated in an interview with FightHype that he now knew who Ennis was after receiving some backlash for saying he didn't pay attention to young fighters.

Thurman said:

"He's a tremendous fighter, I love what I see. I love his mobility, his explosiveness, and his power looks like a real threat up against anybody."

He went on to compliment Jaron Ennis by saying he reminded him of a mashup of Pernell Whitaker, Floyd Mayweather, and a bit of himself. He ended his statement on Ennis by stating that his focus was on regaining his belts:

"He's not a current belt holder, so he's not on my hit list. He can be on my get list in the future when I've accomplished what I want to accomplish and I resolidify myself as the number one welterweight in the welterweight division."

A matchup between Ennis and Thurman seems only likely if there are belts on the line, as it lines up closely with each man's main objective: becoming champion.

