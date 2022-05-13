Jaron Ennis talks future after Custio Clayton fight this weekend - “Keith Thurman will be next”

Jaron Ennis wants to get his hands on Keith Thurman next after he faces Custio Clayton in an IBF title eliminator over the weekend.

The up-and-coming ‘Boots’ will face ‘War Machine’ on the undercard for Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Despite being on the undercard, the 24-year-old said he intends to steal the show with his performance. In an interview with FightHype.com after the fight week press conference for Charlo-Castano II, Ennis said:

“I know they’re having a big banger between these two guys [Charlo and Castano], but I got to make my own name and own mark, so I’m ready to steal the show.”

Although he’s locked in with his upcoming fight, the youngster out of Philadelphia said he sees the 33-year-old Thurman as his possible next assignment.

“I feel like Keith Thurman will be next.”

Thurman’s boxing career has slowed down due to injuries. He has only fought four times since 2016, including a split decision loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2019 where he lost his WBA (Super) Welterweight Championship.

‘One Time’ last fought in February, defeating Mario Barrios via unanimous decision.

Jaron Ennis wants to become a four-division undisputed champion

Jaron Ennis is riding on a superb 18-knockout streak victory and is looking to go for 19 against Custio Clayton this weekend.

In his last two fights over Sergey Lipinets and Thomas Dulorme, the 24-year-old Ennis (28-0, 26 KO) showed he’s the real deal by dominating both the highly experienced fighters.

Although Ennis said he’s currently comfortable competing at147lbs (welterweight division), his ultimate goal is to become a multi-division world champion. In the same interview with FightHype.com, the 24-year-old said:

“I really want to get a belt at 147 and get all the belts at 147 and be undisputed. Then I’ll go up to 154 and get all the belts, then [one hundred] 60 and [one hundred] 68. That’s my goal. To be a four-time undisputed weight division champion. That’s my goal.”

Watch Fight Hype's full interview with Jaron Ennis below :

Edited by David Andrew