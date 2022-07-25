Floyd Mayweather's uncle, Jeff Mayweather, shows concern for Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. - "Hopefully nothing is done to finalize the outcome of the fight"

Jeff Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather's uncle, recently discussed some of his thoughts about the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman matchup.

Posted to The Mayweather Channel, 'TBE's uncle showed some concern about the reliability of the matchup, and hopped there was not anything going on behind the scenes to fix a certain outcome for the fight.

Mayweather stated:

"It should be a very interesting fight. Hopefully there's nothing being done to finalize the outcome of the fight. Hopefully, it'll be a good fight, both guys go out there and bring their best, bring their A-game, and the best man wins."

When asked about the possibility of a match being fixed, especially when it is between two drastically different individuals such as Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., Mayweather stated he thought it was a definite possibility:

"I think it can, because I mean you have one guy that is enormous and when fanfare is following everything, anything can happen with any fight. I think it's more inclined to happen in a fight like this."

Watch the full interview here:

Jeff Mayweather thinks there may still be Jake Paul hype even if he loses to Hasim Rahman Jr.

While discussing the Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. matchup, Jeff Mayweather was asked if he believed there would still be any interest in Paul should he lose to Rahman Jr.

Mayweather was optimistic and stated that he thought many people would be interested to see if Paul would try to bounce back from a loss and prove that he is serious about boxing and not just doing it for show. He cited that Jake Paul is where the money is at right now, and believes that if he tries to return from a loss with sincerity, it would draw attention.

However, if the loss is bad, Jeff Mayweather is unsure if Paul would be up for the challenge of a return:

"His career is still not over, but I think that if he goes out there and he gets dusted, chances are he probably needs to go back to YouTube and leave boxing alone."

Paul posted this fight poster to his Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far