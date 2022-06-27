"Stop ducking me" - Joe Joyce sends a message to Joseph Parker 

Joe Joyce took to Instagram to post a statement directed towards Joseph Parker, stating that he has been ducking fights with him. His post has offered Parker a final chance to prove he is not scared to fight Joyce and sign a new contract set for September 24, 2022.

Joyce spoke to Parker directly in his post:

"So Mr. Parker, I've always wanted to fight you and you pretended you wanted the fight, but in reality you say and do everything to avoid me."

Joyce aired what he called a 'bullsh*t' excuse as to why Parker pulled out of their scheduled date of July 2nd. Joyce stated that he had been accommodating of allowing the fight to be pushed to September to give Parker more time to train, but Parker kept asking for more before eventually signing elsewhere. Joyce stated:

"Real talk, you're full of sh*t and you don't want the fight. Tell your new promoter I'm fighting on September 24th. If you're not scared, sign the contract. Stop ducking me."

See the post here:

Joe Joyce vS. Christian Hammer

In the wake of Joe Joyce's fight falling through for July 2nd with Joseph Parker, Joyce found a new opponent in Christian Hammer. The pair will meet in the ring this weekend at Wembley's OVO Arena.

Joyce will be looking for a win to put him in a prime position to get a crack at the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, which takes place in August.

Nicknamed 'Juggernaut', Joyce has knocked out 12 of his 13 opponents. As an amateur, he's won gold in many competitions. These include the 2011 London Great Britain Championships, the 2012 London and 2014 Liverpool English National Championships, the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and the 2015 Baku European Games. In 2016, he represented Great Britain in the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games and took home silver.

With a 92% knockout rate, Joy Joyce will be aiming to put on a show in his native Great Britain against the German veteran and improve his record to 14-0.

Joe Joyce posted this training video to his Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far