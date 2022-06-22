"So much for your word" - Frank Warren blasts Joseph Parker for pulling out of Joe Joyce fight 

Frank Warren recently reacted to Joseph Parker signing with Boxxer and Sky Sports in an interview with IFL TV. The head of Queensberry Promotions expressed his disappointment with Parker after a seemingly agreed fight between Joe Joyce and the New Zealander fell through.

The bout was announced on April 23 during BT Sports' coverage of the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte bout. Frank Warren stated that Parker gave him his word, but accepted a new deal "at the last minute."

"When we did the announcement they [Parker's team] had agreed terms and I shook hands on the money with Joseph Parker. There was no issue with the money and the contract was agreed. I heard the day before, they signed with Sky and texted Parker saying, 'So much for your handshake.' He sent me one back saying they received a new deal at the last minute."

The Hall of Fame promoter suggested that they may have been able to come to an agreement with Joseph Parker and his team if they had informed him of their negotiations with Boxxer and Sky.

Frank Warren confirms Joe Joyce will fight Christian Hammer on July 2

Joyce's next fight has been announced and he will face Christian Hammer, a heavyweight veteran. The Brit has expressed his desire to remain active as it has been almost a year since he defeated Carlos Takam.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn 🥊 Announced: Joe Joyce will face Christian Hammer in a heavyweight clash on July 2nd at Wembley Arena in London. Show also features Jason Cunningham vs Zolani Tete and Callum Johnson vs Igor Mikhalkin. 🥊 Announced: Joe Joyce will face Christian Hammer in a heavyweight clash on July 2nd at Wembley Arena in London. Show also features Jason Cunningham vs Zolani Tete and Callum Johnson vs Igor Mikhalkin.

'The Juggernaut' is currently ranked No.1 by the WBO and is next in line to fight for the WBO World Title, currently held by Oleksandr Usyk. Joyce cannot afford to make any mistakes as his No.1 ranking will be at risk should he not come out victorious on July 2.

While Hammer has great experience, his only notable win has come against David Price. Whenever he has faced high-level opposition, he has fallen to defeat. Examples include Luis Ortiz, Alexander Povetkin and Tyson Fury.

Warren also expressed his desire for his fighter to remain active as a wrist injury kept Joyce out for an extended period of time.

