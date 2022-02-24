"I used to be living in a sweatsuit" - Josh Taylor reveals how he makes weight so easily on fight week

Josh Taylor has revealed the changes he has made in order to make weight for fights comfortably. Taylor spoke about how easy it is to make weight now with a balanced diet, all thanks to his nutritionist:

"I feel great, you know at this point I used to be living in a sweatsuit. Skipping and training the weight off and dehydrating myself and really depleting myself to make the weight. But making it so much better now and it's much more comfortable and making it with ease at the minute."

Taylor is preparing to take on Jack Catterall in his third defense of his Undisputed Title. The Scot will look to make quick work of his WBO mandatory challenger. Catterall will need to do something extraordinary to dethrone 'The Tartan Tornado'. Currently, all the odds are stacked against Catterall who has comparatively less experience.

He has fought outside the UK just once, and this is his first title shot. He will look to pull off an upset against one of the greatest boxers the UK has ever produced. Taylor has run through the entire division, dominating every opponent. He has taken on the toughest fighters and overcome them with ease.

Josh Taylor greets Scottish fans at open workout and reassures them of victory

The Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall open workout was held today in Scotland. A large number of Scottish fans came to get a glimpse of Taylor before fight night. Taylor made sure to greet his fans:

"Just wanna say, thank you to every single one of yous that have come out today. This reception back home after just about three years away, absolutely brilliant. So thank you to every single one of you that have come out today. Just a little taster for Saturday. The belts are staying here, the belts are staying here. So thank you very much, thank you."

'The Tartan Tornado' will look to put on a show in front of his homecrowd. After so many years of fighting away from home, he finally gets the chance to show his Scottish fans how much he has improved since he last fought there.

Expect fireworks in this light-welterweight matchup this weekend. 'The Tartan Tornado's homecoming will be special.

