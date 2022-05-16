"I vacated it" - Josh Taylor responds to being stripped of his WBA Super-Lightweight Title

According to the world governing body, Josh Taylor, has been stripped of his WBA Super-Lightweight Title. The WBA had ordered Taylor to make a mandatory defense of his title against Alberto Puello but Taylor chose not to accept.

"The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee, in accordance with the organization's rules, has decided that the Super Lightweight title, which was held by the Scottish Josh Taylor, is vacant," said a WBA statement.

Despite speculation suggesting Taylor has been stripped of his WBA title, the Scotsman has claimed that he made the decision to vacate the belt.

Taylor, 31, recently defended his belts in a controversial points win over Jack Catterall in February. Many fans and boxing experts were shocked to see Taylor's hand raised at the end of the fight and the result was even investigated.

There was widespread surprise inside the OVO Hydro when it was announced that one judge had scored it 113-112 in favor of the Englishman, with the other two judges giving it 114-111 and 113-112 to Taylor, who has now won all 19 of his fights.

Will Josh Taylor move up a weight division?

Taylor still holds the IBF, WBO and WBC belts, but has hinted he may step up in weight to 147lbs.

After beating England's Catterall he said it was likely to be his last bout in the super-lightweight division. He spoke to the BBC in February:

"It's probably my last fight at 140, to be honest, but we'll see how it goes. [...] Anybody, anybody in the world - 147, 140, I'll fight anybody."

With Taylor already unifying the belts and now losing one of his titles, he may feel that he's done everything in the super-lightweight division.

The welterweight division is already mega competitive with the likes of pound-for-pound kings Terence Crawford and Errol Spence sitting at the top of the division. If Taylor does move up, he will definitely have his work cut out for him.

