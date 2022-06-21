"The abuse I've been getting" - Josh Taylor confirms he's staying at super-lightweight to rematch Jack Catterall

Josh Taylor has revealed that he will be staying at light-welterweight amidst rumors that he would be moving up in weight classes. He also revealed that the reason he is staying at the same weight class is so that he can rematch Jack Catterall:

"The only reason I'm staying at [light-welterweight] is I want to fight Jack Catterall again. I don't think it was the wrong decision [in February] but I want to shut everyone up. I want to prove that was an off night for me and that I'm one of the best fighters on the planet. Because of all the stick and abuse I've been getting, and the way Jack's been too, mouthing off and moaning, I just want to shut his mouth."

Josh Taylor fought Jack Catterall on February 26th at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow. The bout was supposed to be a routine title defense for the champion. However, Catterall proved to be too much for 'The Tartan Tornado' to handle. 'El Gato' arguably dominated the Undisputed Light-Welterweight Champion throughout the fight. However, the scorecards told another story.

In what many have called 'The biggest robbery in boxing', Taylor was awarded a split decision victory to the shock of the commentators and the in-ring referee as well. 'The Tartan Tornado' has received a lot of abuse online and has been on the receiving end of endless trolling. He wants to set the record straight by beating Catterall.

Jack Catterall responds to Josh Taylor's comments

In response to the comments made by 'The Tartan Tornado', Jack Catterall was quick to issue a public response via his Twitter account. The pair have been going back and forth on Twitter ever since the fight. Here's what Catterall had to say:

"Tartan Torna***ole all bark no bite. I’m still waiting for an offer...I’m ready to go, I don’t believe you really want it."

Catterall infamously penned a new nickname for Josh Taylor, calling him 'Tartan Torna****ole'. Fans seem to be loving the new nickname and want to see the pair fight again. Many fans want to see 'El Gato' get redemption and prove to the world that he is the better fighter.

