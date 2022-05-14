"You can't fool the fans" - Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor feud continues with both exchanging fiery words on social media

Jack Catterrall and Josh Taylor have continued their war of words on social media, signaling the remergence of their feud. Catterall and Taylor fought back in February in Glasgow for all the belts at 140 lbs. Despite a lackluster performance, the Scotsman was awarded a controversial split decision victory.

Watch the fight highlights between Catterall and Taylor:

Since the bout took place, Catterall and many others in the boxing industry have voiced their concerns about fair judging in the sport. With Taylor originally planning to move up to welterweight, a rematch seemed unlikely. However, it now seems possible that 'The Tartan Tornado' may stay at 140 lbs to defend his belts.

Here's what Josh Taylor said in a recent post on social media:

"This is gonna be this cry baby cuddlers claim to fame. couldn’t beat the worst, weight Drained version of me, never mind me on form. He’ll get KO’d next time we fight. He don’t beat any of the other 140 contenders & when you don’t win you can put this up & cry all over again."

Josh Taylor @JoshTaylorBoxer Jack Catterall @jack_catt93 Can’t wait to put the small gloves on again. I will be world champion very soon 🥊 Can’t wait to put the small gloves on again. I will be world champion very soon 🥊 https://t.co/Rii3rbArOq This is gonna be this cry baby cuddlers claim to fame. couldn’t beat the worst, weight Drained version of me, never mind me on form. He’ll get KO’d next time we fight. He don’t beat any of the other 140 contenders & when you don’t win you can put this up & cry all Over again twitter.com/jack_catt93/st… This is gonna be this cry baby cuddlers claim to fame. couldn’t beat the worst, weight Drained version of me, never mind me on form. He’ll get KO’d next time we fight. He don’t beat any of the other 140 contenders & when you don’t win you can put this up & cry all Over again twitter.com/jack_catt93/st…

Catterall quickly responded and called out Taylor for his false claims regarding a move to 147 lbs and demanded a rematch.

"Here he is the the Tartan Tornarsehole , Come one Josh after the fight you said you’re moving up ? But your talking about mandatories now at 140. Come on Joshua you can’t fool the fans. Let’s fight next so i can jab that big square head in again."

Jack Catterall @jack_catt93 twitter.com/joshtaylorboxe… Josh Taylor @JoshTaylorBoxer This is gonna be this cry baby cuddlers claim to fame. couldn’t beat the worst, weight Drained version of me, never mind me on form. He’ll get KO’d next time we fight. He don’t beat any of the other 140 contenders & when you don’t win you can put this up & cry all Over again twitter.com/jack_catt93/st… This is gonna be this cry baby cuddlers claim to fame. couldn’t beat the worst, weight Drained version of me, never mind me on form. He’ll get KO’d next time we fight. He don’t beat any of the other 140 contenders & when you don’t win you can put this up & cry all Over again twitter.com/jack_catt93/st… Here he is the the Tartan Tornarsehole , Come one Josh after the fight you said you’re moving up ? But your talking about mandatories now at 140 🤣 , Come on Joshua you can’t fool the fans , Let’s fight next so i can jab that big square head in again Here he is the the Tartan Tornarsehole , Come one Josh after the fight you said you’re moving up ? But your talking about mandatories now at 140 🤣 , Come on Joshua you can’t fool the fans , Let’s fight next so i can jab that big square head in again 😌 twitter.com/joshtaylorboxe…

Will a rematch take place between Jack Catterall and Josh Taylor?

With both fighters continuing to exchange words and throw personal insults at each other, it is plausible that a rematch could happen between Catterall and Taylor. The Scotsman was previously seen as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world but his status among boxing fans has dropped significantly.

Meanwhile, Catterall's stock has risen and many believe he could produce a similar performance against Taylor in a second bout. Only time will tell whether 'The Tartan Tornado' decides to prove his doubters wrong and show that his last fight was nothing more than an off night.

Catterall, on the other hand, will be hoping for a second opportunity to become undisputed after believing he was disgracefully robbed in his first bout with Taylor.

Edited by Allan Mathew