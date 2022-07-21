"The last thing a fighter loses is his punch" - Julius Francis breaks down viral video of him knocking out man whilst working as a security guard

Former British heavyweight Julius Francis became a national sensation after a video of him working as a security guard went viral.

In the video, Francis was seen trying to calm down a rowdy guest at the BOXPARK Wembley food court in London, England. As the man became aggressive, Francis launched a punch which knocked him out cold.

Prior to the video, the man in question had been kicked out of the venue for causing trouble inside.

Francis recently broke down what happened then, and the aftermath of the situation.

Julius Francis said:

“It has been more than six weeks since the incident and I have had people coming up to me saying that they have seen the video in China, in Japan, in Morocco it was on the news. All over England, I find it fascinating with how things like that go viral and how they take off."

He added:

"One thing I will say is that I appreciate all the love that I have got from that, you know people appreciating me and understanding the situation and what it was and you know something at the end of the day I couldn’t avoid.”

Francis further clarified that he didn't want to hit the guy. However, he admitted that his experience as a fighter remained with him, which led to his punch knocking the guy out. He said:

“I cant say it was something that I wanted to do but it landed on the button, put the guy out and stopped the situation dead. It was something I did not want to do … The last thing a fighter loses especially a heavyweight fighter is his punch."

Watch the full interview here:

Watch the incident here:

Following the incident, the SIA (Security Industry Authority) suspended Francis’ security license. The Metropolitan Police had also opened an investigation into the incident. The CEO of BOXPARK however supported the former Boxer and in the end the story had a happy ending.

Julius Francis is a former Mike Tyson opponent

The most famous moment of Julius Francis’ career was when the Brit faced Mike Tyson in 2000. Tyson knocked down Francis five times in the bout before the referee stopped the contest in the second round.

Since the viral video, Francis has spoken about his desire for an exhibition bout with Tyson.

Watch Mike Tyson face Julius Francis:

Francis, however, insisted that the comments he made have been blown out of proportion. Whilst he would enjoy the prospect of a bout with Tyson, he did not want to call him out. Francis was complimentary of Tyson and his endeavors outside the boxing ring.

