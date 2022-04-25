"We're gonna make a lot of changes" - KSI reacts to Behzinga becoming a dad amidst rumors of boxing return

Rapper KSI has reacted to Behzinga becoming a dad. Behzinga, whose real name is Ethan Payne, is part of the famous YouTube group Sidemen, alongside 'The Nightmare'. The Brit recently announced that he was expecting a child with his partner Faith Louis.

In his latest YouTube video, the 'Holiday' singer reacted to Behzinga's announcement and spoke about what it would mean for the Sidemen:

"Yeah I know Ethan's very excited, it's a new chapter. And best believes the Sidemen will still be going strong. Obviously there's a lot of people saying like, 'Ah the Sidemen are over.' If anything, we're gonna be putting out even more content. We're going to make a lot of changes to make sure that we satisfy you lot. So don't worry guys you will get satisfied, at our expense."

KSI reacts to Tyson Fury knocking out Dillian Whyte

The Holiday singer reacted to Tyson Fury knocking out Dillian Whyte on Saturday night. 'The Gypsy King' fought Dillian Whyte in front of a record-breaking crowd of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium. The all-Brit battle ended with Fury as the victor. The YouTuber shared his reaction on Twitter:

"Fury is legit just too good. What a fighter"

Tyson Fury put on a masterclass against his former training partner. Fury used his height and reach advantage to control the distance. The punch that ended the fight was one that Fury was not throwing much. In the sixth round, a tired and sloppy Dillian Whyte charged towards 'The Gypsy King', and the 33-year-old landed a peach of an uppercut.

Whyte tried his best to beat the count, but he could not maintain his balance even after getting to his feet. The referee decided to stop the fight, and Fury retained his WBC Heavyweight Title.

