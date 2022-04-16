Who is Faith Louisak? All about Ethan Payne aka Behzinga's girlfriend as couple set to welcome first child together

Ethan Payne, best known as Behzinga, and his girlfriend Faith Louisak have announced on social media that they're expecting their first child together, and fans could not be more thrilled.

26-year-old Ethan Payne is popularly known on social media for being part of the UK's content creation group The Sidemen. On Friday, April 15, he revealed to his 3.6 million Instagram followers that he was expecting a baby along with Faith.

The two shared a picture of themselves together enjoying the sun as the YouTuber held sonogram pictures. The post read:

Who is Ethan Payne's girlfriend, Faith Louisak?

The English TikTok star has built a massive following for herself on social media. She garnered internet fame by posting comedic sketches, lip-syncing, and fitness videos on her Instagram page.

Faith has amassed 366k followers on her Instagram page. She began posting on TikTok in April 2020. Since then, her TikTok account has accumulated over 20 million likes, along with 671,000 followers.

The 22-year-old also has a separate Instagram page where she has been documenting her home development journey along with her partner, Ethan Payne. The joint account currently holds 57.3k followers.

Though the two social media stars have never revealed when they started dating, Faith made her first appearance on her boyfriend's Instagram page in June 2021. She has appeared on his Instagram page several times since then.

It's safe to say that the couple has been dating for at least a year. However, it remains unclear how the two met.

Faith first appeared on her boyfriend's YouTube channel in July 2021. The video was titled Surprising My Girlfriend With EURO 2020 FINAL TICKETS.

The 15-minute-long video included him revealing to his girlfriend that he had bought her tickets to the Euro 22 finals between England and Italy. The next clip jumped to them enjoying the game at the stadium.

Followers and friends of the two were thrilled to hear about the pregnancy announcement. Many left congratulatory comments under their Instagram posts. A few read:

Who is Ethan Payne?

Ethan Payne was born close to Upton Park in London. His parents divorced when he was still young, leading to his mother, Ruth Payne, taking care of him on her own.

In his documentary How to Be Behzinga, he revealed that his father left his mum as soon as he found out she was pregnant with Ethan.

Payne graduated from South Essex College and studied game development. He uploaded his first YouTube video in May 2012. His pseudonym "Behzinga" came from his favorite television show, The Big Bang Theory.

The YouTuber was responsible for creating The Sidemen content collective. He was one of the first original Sidemen to have created the group in 2012.

Ethan has amassed 4.78 subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he often posts fitness and lifestyle videos. He also has a second channel that is solely devoted to gaming content. Several Sidemen members often appear on the same.

