Who is Jake Ankers? All about Charlotte Crosby's boyfriend as couple set to welcome first child together

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first child and the father is none other than her boyfriend, Jake Ankers. The actress confirmed the news in an Instagram post she shared on Tuesday.

The announcement comes three weeks after she hinted that she and Jake could get engaged in the future after the latter admitted that he might propose soon. Charlotte shared the news in a video featuring her pregnancy test. The caption reads,

“A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine is here, it’s mine (and Jake’s) and I couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……I’m having a baby.”

Crosby is seen going for a pregnancy scan where she hears her baby’s heartbeat. She then tells her parents the good news, and her mother Letitia bursts into tears as they hug. Letitia then tells Charlotte that she and her father, Gary, were discussing how happy their daughter seemed lately as they sit around the table with Jake.

Charlotte and Jake then share a kiss before meeting members of her extended family on Mother’s Day to tell them the good news.

Everything known about Charlotte Crosby’s boyfriend

Charlotte Crosby has been dating Jake Ankers since her separation from Liam Beaumont in 2021. Based on his Instagram, he is a businessman, food-lover, and maybe even a restaurant owner.

In his bio, he mentions different businesses like Streamline Executive, Manchester restaurants Foodwell and Firefly, and events company, Lifestyle. His role in these companies remains unknown. He around 10,000 followers on Instagram.

A source said that he was a lettings manager at Beech Properties. Further details about his family, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers’ relationship timeline

Charlotte Crosby has been in a relationship with Jake Ankers after her breakup with Liam Beaumont (Image via Ricky Vigil M/Getty Images)

A source mentioned that Crosby and Ankers first met through mutual friends in late 2021. They said,

“Charlotte and Jake have lots of friends in common and they have really hit it off. Things are very relaxed between them but they like hanging out.”

Crosby officially announced the relationship at the end of January and shared a reel with clips of all the best moments of the month, most of which included Jake. In an interview with a news outlet, she said,

“This just feels really right, that’s all I really want to say. He’s taken us away, he’s spoilt us.”

The television personality dated Gaz Beadle from 2015 to 2016. She was then in a relationship with Josh Ritchie from 2018 to 2019.

