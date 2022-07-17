Watch: KSI reveals his boxing hitlist ft. Jake Paul, Dillon Danis, and more

YouTuber Olajide Olatunji (more commonly known as KSI) has revealed who he wants to face next in the boxing ring. The British YouTuber is set to make his return to boxing against Alex Wasabi on August 27 on DAZN PPV.

In a promotional video for DAZN, 'The NIghtmare' said:

“We’ve got Jake Paul, Dillon Danis, Austin McBroom and any other pu**ies that want it.”

The first name that KSI called out was ‘The Problem Child’, Jake Paul. The pair have been embroiled in a long-standing feud that stems from KSI's fights against Logan Paul. Since Olatunji last boxed, Jake Paul has been involved in several successful bouts and has become one of the biggest names in boxing.

After Jake Paul’s opponent, Tommy Fury, pulled out of a bout with Paul, the Brit criticized the promotion.

Jake Paul @jakepaul ksi @KSI



If you TRULY want to fight Tommy, fight on my card as the co main event. I’ve got everything set up for you. Best believe you owe me though. Ball is in your court. @tommytntfury twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Clearly your card is dead in the water at this point. So lemme give you a lifeline.If you TRULY want to fight Tommy, fight on my card as the co main event. I’ve got everything set up for you. Best believe you owe me though. Ball is in your court. #ItsAWinWin Clearly your card is dead in the water at this point. So lemme give you a lifeline.If you TRULY want to fight Tommy, fight on my card as the co main event. I’ve got everything set up for you. Best believe you owe me though. Ball is in your court. #ItsAWinWin @tommytntfury twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… I play chess, u play checkers. Ur opponent is repped by me & I know a lot more about ur biz than u would like. Ur not on my level in boxing or the boxing biz. Out of respect for my client, I’ll let u keep chirping away like a canary. You & Fury r both big mouths, w/ small sacks. twitter.com/KSI/status/154… I play chess, u play checkers. Ur opponent is repped by me & I know a lot more about ur biz than u would like. Ur not on my level in boxing or the boxing biz. Out of respect for my client, I’ll let u keep chirping away like a canary. You & Fury r both big mouths, w/ small sacks. twitter.com/KSI/status/154…

Whilst the two have been involved in a war of words, a fight next does not look very likely. Paul looks to be more interested in fighting boxers than YouTubers and will face (12-1) Hasim Rahman Jr. next.

MMA fighter Dillon Danis previously teased a possible fight with KSI, calling out the YouTuber on Instagram. Danis has also chased a fight with Jake Paul and was present at Logan Paul vs. KSI to try to set up a fight with Jake Paul.

The last person to be called out by the British star was YouTuber Austin McBroom. McBroom is the owner of Social Gloves, another celebrity boxing promotion. Deji Olatunji, the younger brother of Olajide Oltaunji, fought in the first Social Gloves event.

'The Nightmare' has regularly criticized Social Gloves since and been a vocal critic of the promotion on social media. Their next card is set to take place around the same time as his rival's boxing fights.

Social Gloves 2 is set to take place on July 30 at the Crypto.com Arena. Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. will fight on August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

ksi @KSI Just to let everyone know, unlike social gloves and other organisations, we (MF BOXING) will make sure that every fighter is paid in full. My reputation is very important to me. Just to let everyone know, unlike social gloves and other organisations, we (MF BOXING) will make sure that every fighter is paid in full. My reputation is very important to me.

KSI will fight Alex Wasabi in the first UK PPV on DAZN

DAZN had originally launched in the United Kingdom in 2020. The launch price was £1.99, and the platform claimed that the era of PPV boxing was over. Its business model at launch stated that all fights would be included in the monthly subscription fee.

The platform has since come under fire, as Canelo-Biovol marked the first PPV bout on the platform in North America.

Until now, subscribers in the United Kingdom have not had to pay extra for any bouts on the platform. The price for the upcoming PPV has not yet been revealed, but the fact that DAZN is charging for a bout has received a mixed reaction on social media.

Martin @NewAgeBoxingUK

Is this the birthplace of DAZN PPV?? We knew it was coming, but this?!



Another round of tickets have now been released including all production holds priced between £20-£40. Tickets are on sale now!!



misfitsboxing.com Full Card MF & DAZN: X Series, August 27th at The O2, LondonAnother round of tickets have now been released including all production holds priced between £20-£40. Tickets are on sale now!! Full Card MF & DAZN: X Series, August 27th at The O2, LondonAnother round of tickets have now been released including all production holds priced between £20-£40. Tickets are on sale now!! misfitsboxing.com https://t.co/poJRee0sbw Is this the birthplace of DAZN PPV??We knew it was coming, but this?! twitter.com/KSI/status/154… Is this the birthplace of DAZN PPV?? 😭😭 We knew it was coming, but this?! twitter.com/KSI/status/154…

