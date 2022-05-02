"I've never seen anything like it" - Laura Woods gives honest opinion on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

In an interview with Boxing Social, TV presenter Laura Woods gave her opinion on the absolute showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano:

"Amazing. Incredible. I've never seen anything like it."

Katie Taylor walked away with a split decision over Amanda Serrano on Saturday evening after an enthralling full-length main event at Madison Square Garden. All in attendance and watching from around the world tuned in to see the two women etch their names into boxing history.

Laura Woods cited the climate of the arena:

"I've never experienced an atmosphere like that with emotion like that. The fight exceeded everything I thought it could be."

She explained that often times it is impossible for an event to live up to the hype it has been given after months of build-up, but Taylor vs. Serrano lived up to, and surpassed, Woods' expectations.

Eddie Hearn shared a winning photo of Katie Taylor on his Instagram, which only captures a tiny bit of the emotion in the arena after the fight.

Laura Woods shares thoughts on how Taylor vs. Serrano sets up next generation of fighters

Woods stated that the impact Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's fight will have on the next generation of female boxers is going to be massive:

"Young women will look at that and want to be that. Young women will look at what they can do and not see any boundaries. That's what things like this do."

The fight between Taylor and Serrano has already set historic stones. Laura Woods estimates the aftermath will be felt for generations to come as more and more young women and girls find their interests drawn towards the sport of boxing. The glass ceiling has been broken, and new heights of success are within reach.

Despite her loss, Amanda Serrano shared a photo on her Instagram, stating that she and Katie Taylor had both won for equality for young women and girls.

