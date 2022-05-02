"I think the right woman won" - Barry Jones on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Former WBO Super Featherweight Champion Barry Jones believes that Katie Taylor did enough to earn the decision win last night against Amanda Serrano. Taylor and Serrano faced off at Madison Square Garden in the biggest female boxing fight in history. The WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO Lightweight Championships were all on the line.

In a sensational contest, the lady from Ireland captured a 10-round split decision win against her formidable rival. Despite being seriously hurt in the 5th and 6th round, Taylor rallied back in the later rounds and outworked the Puerto Rican. Serrano was notably hurt in the 10th and final round of the fight.

Here's what Barry Jones said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"I think the right woman won, when you're constantly pushing forward you're still going to be landing the cleaner punches. Even if they're heavier your being outscored, that's what was happening in some of the rounds. But I can see why they want to do it again, because they're crazy".

Both fighters had their moments in the bout and the majority of boxing experts believe the decision could have gone either way. Amanda Serrano's promoter Jake Paul was not happy with the outcome and believes the lady from Puerto Rico was robbed. The Youtuber-turned-boxer referred to the Compubox stats that showed Serrano outlanding Katie Taylor.

Men lie. Women lie. Numbers don’t. Amanda Serrano out landed Katie Taylor in landed punches both to the body and head. Men lie. Women lie. Numbers don’t. https://t.co/wvqV6FNW7N

Barry Jones wants Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2

Barry Jones continued by stating how he would like to see a rematch between the two Hall of Fame boxers:

"I want to see that, I don't think they should do it again for their health to be honest. But I want to see it again of course. That's the next fight we wanna see and I don't care where it is. Just wherever they are, just from watching that fight alone you want to see it again and it will get a massive crowd. Please do it again."

It remains to be seen if Taylor and Serrano will agree to a rematch. The fight exceeded expectations and will be a massive boost for women's boxing. At the age of 35, Taylor is in the latter stages of her prime career. However, one final payday against Serrano could be the perfect ending. Both boxers seemed interested in a rematch when interviewed in the ring after the fight.

