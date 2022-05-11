"I refuse to answer easy questions" - Lennox Lewis on if he could've beaten Tyson Fury

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Lennox Lewis was asked if he would be able to beat Tyson Fury in his prime.

The former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion had this to say:

"I refuse to answer easy questions. Tyson Fury is a great champion, he moves well, he's elusive. He punches hard and has a great jab, a great uppercut, and all he has to do is clean up the division like I did and then beat the next generation."

Lewis was a three-time heavyweight champion and is famously known for knocking out 'Iron' Mike Tyson.

When asked to seriously answer the question, Lewis said:

"You can't put two Kronk fighters up against each other. That's naughty."

Even without answering the question with a definite yes or no, fans know it would've been a firework fight to see them duke it out in their primes.

Watch the full clip here:

What's next for Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is thought to have gone into retirement. He has frequently stated he is planning to spend more time with his family, and focus on what is truly important to him.

In an Instagram post, he cited family as the most important thing to him:

However, his retirement is not completely certain.

If he is to retire, he will have to vacate his belts to allow for new champions to be crowned. Interestingly, he has hinted at some exciting news about whether or not he will vacate, and has even shown an interest in a cross-over right with Francis Ngannou.

It is also possible that 'The Gypsy King' may be kept from retirement at the idea of being able to fight the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury has had ups and downs within the sport of boxing, and has been very open about his struggles with mental health issues. At one point in time, he suffered from severe depression and issues with drug testing forced to vacate his titles. Despite the setbacks, Fury came back to become a champion once again.

Edited by John Cunningham