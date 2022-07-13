Logan Paul agrees to rematch Floyd Mayweather under one condition

In an interview with EsNews, Logan Paul revealed that he would agree to a rematch with Floyd Mayweather as long as one condition was met:

"I just don't know if I should give Floyd my time again, you know what I'm saying? If I do, I will say this, the fight's 50-50 this time. Like, I ain't gonna be f*cking B-side. It's Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather."

In their first match last year, the two fought to a draw. Paul later claimed that he never received his full purse for the fight, which led to a bitter dispute between both Paul brothers and Floyd Mayweather.

The pair publicly called upon Mayweather multiple times to pay up and even made claims that 'Money' Mayweather, in fact, had no money and was broke.

The elder Paul brother reported that he'd be suing Mayweather for the missing millions in his check. Now he seems to be potentially entertaining the idea of another match with Mayweather, despite still not having earned his full fight purse.

Watch Paul's full interview here:

Logan Paul returns to the WWE

Logan Paul is returning to the WWE. His first match since wrestling at this year's WrestleMania hasn't been announced yet, but there are multiple potential opponents for the YouTuber to meet in the ring.

A few of those names include Tyson Fury and The Miz.

Tyson Fury is claiming he is officially retired from boxing unless he receives £500million to return to the ring to fight someone. For now, he has turned his attention towards exhibition boxing matches and the WWE.

Fury had a brief stint in the WWE back in 2019, so he is no stranger to the stage and putting on a show for fans.

In a skit posted to his Shorts YouTube channel, Paul signed his WWE contract and then called out who he wanted as his first opponent. He scribbled on a piece of paper:

"Coming 4 U @MIZ."

While there has been no official opponent named yet, Paul could very well get the chance to face both The Miz and Tyson Fury in the ring at some point.

See Paul's short here:

