"I felt he was being a little delusional" - Logan Paul gives honest take on Jake Paul's support in the Floyd Mayweather fight

Logan Paul recently appeared on the podcast Flagrant and discussed his brother, Jake Paul in the lead up to 'The Maverick's fight with Floyd Mayweather.

While the elder Paul brother was reminiscing on his fight with Mayweather, he doubted Mayweather's all-time greatest status:

"A YouTuber has no business making real contact, and I won rounds. Not one, not two."

It was then mentioned that Jake Paul's support after the fight was intense. The young boxer made statements about 'The Maverick' having won all eight rounds against Floyd Mayweather, to which Logan Paul said:

"He took it too far. I felt like he was being a little delusional, but at least I won three rounds. One thousand percent, I put money that I won at least three rounds."

The others on the podcast debated whether Paul had gotten that many rounds away from Mayweather. 'The Maverick' at least had the self-awareness to know his brother's support after the Mayweather fight went overboard.

Logan Paul jokes about running for president

While on Flagrant, Logan Paul discussed potentially running for president in the future. It was mentioned that Donald Trump, a businessman and TV personality, changed the way Americans viewed who could and couldn't become president. So it could be a possibility that we will see more 'uncommon' presidents in the future, including someone like Logan Paul.

Andrew Schulz, the host of the podcast, mentioned that he felt it would be stranger to see Trump as president than Paul and that he truly felt Paul could become president if he gave it a fair shot. Paul responded:

"I'm already preparing for when people bring up things about my past, good and bad, wild days, insane days."

Paul is more infamously known as a controversial YouTuber. Apparently, it seems he is prepared to be questioned about the things he's done in his youth in about 15 years when he's ready to run.

'The Maverick' seemed to mostly be joking about running for president in the future, though nothing can be counted out of the realm of possibility when it involves the Paul brothers.

