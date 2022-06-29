"$10 million dollars" - Logan Paul reveals Prime Hydration sales in the last two months to Kevin O'Leary

Logan Paul’s drink company Prime Hydration is doing exceptionally well financially. On the latest episode of his Impaulsive podcast, Paul explained the business to Canadian businessman and television presenter Kevin O’Leary.

Speaking about sales, Paul said:

"It is doing very well, I will tell you the sales. In 2 months we sold 10 million bottles, $10 million dollars we are everywhere Walmart, Target, Kroger, CVS, Vitamin Shop, GNC. We started it from the ground, we worked on it for eight months behind the scenes. I’m a co-Founder with KSI.”

The energy drink company has had a successful launch. According to Paul, sales have increased every week. Social media is filled with fans of Paul posting images of them purchasing the drink. Having distribution deals with major retailers has also helped the product grow due to the convenience they offer.

Recently, Prime Hydration hit the shelves of supermarkets in the United Kingdom. The drink launched in Asda, and was a resounding success. Some Asda stores have had to limit the amount of drinks a customer can purchase due to exceptional demand.

Logan Paul's partner in Prime Hydration returns to boxing in August

KSI, the other co-founder of Prime Hydration, will host a boxing event on August 27. The venue for the card nor the details of the card are yet to be revealed.

KSI, however, has confirmed that he will make his return to the ring at the event. Logan Paul and KSI have fought twice before. The first bout was a draw, and KSI won the second bout. Since then, KSI has not been active in the ring. Meanwhile, Paul fought Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

On Twitter, KSI has criticized the other celebrity boxing events that will be taking place. He dissed Social Gloves and Austin McBroom for poor ticket sales. The British YouTuber has also fired shots at Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions.

The event is promoted by a company called Misfits Boxing. The promotional company was started by KSI and will be looking to compete against Social Gloves and Most Valuable Promotions. The event on August 27 will be the first Misfits event, and further details are to be confirmed.

