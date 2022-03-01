Logan Paul reveals who he wants Jake Paul to fight next

Logan Paul has named two big-name fighters he wants his younger brother Jake to take on next.

Jake Paul proved that he's more than just a hot trend on the boxing circuit after beating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley twice. The combat sports world is now waiting for his next move and there are some interesting potential future opponents for the Ohio native.

Former Love Island star and Tyson Fury's brother Tommy has already made his pitch for a fight against 'The Problem Child'. However, for Jake's older brother Logan, he would root for him to face UFC stars Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jake Paul responded to tweets from Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz during Paul's boxing match with Tyron Woodley. Jake Paul responded to tweets from Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz during Paul's boxing match with Tyron Woodley. https://t.co/DOZkZN9jjT

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he said:

"I'd love to see [Jake] him fight Nate Diaz. Then eventually Conor McGregor, I think that would be such a cool fight."

Watch Logan's full interview below:

Mike Tyson thinks Jake and Logan Paul are good for boxing

Jake and Logan Paul have undeniably taken boxing by storm in recent months and years. Despite their lack of experience, a host of current and former champions are admirers of the pair for their contribution to the sport. Among them is the legendary Mike Tyson.

According to Tyson, the Paul brothers are good for boxing because they generate money. On top of that, they also generate a tremendous amount of interest that no other big-name boxer has ever done for the sport.

In a recent guesting on Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay, the 55-year-old said:

"I think they're [Jake and Logan Paul] a big shot in the arm for boxing. No boxer's ever brought that many people to the network, like Logan and Jake did. They're bringing money to boxing... That's why YouTubers are taking over, because they're exciting. They can't fight, but they're more exciting than the fighters. The fighters are not fighting competitive fighters, they're fighting guys that they're walking over."

Watch Tyson talk about the Paul brothers below:

Logan and Tyson were previously heavily rumored to face each other in a blockbuster exhibition bout. However, it is now unlikely to happen after 'Iron Mike' confessed that his desire to fight again was ruined by money.

