Logan Paul on how his YouTube content is different to JiDion's

On an episode of Impaulsive, Logan Paul, older brother to YouTuber and boxing star Jake Paul, dissected the difference between his content and JiDion's. Paul expressed that he felt if he pushed the boundaries the way JiDion did, he would get cancelled for harassment.

JiDion explained his style of content as:

"Everybody has something they want to share, but it's just like they don't have anybody to talk to or they don't have that interaction. I just want to talk to people, whether it's me going to the most racist town in America or going to a furry convention. I'm not there to make fun of anybody, I'm not there to belittle anybody, that's not what I like to promote in my videos because I just don't find that funny."

Paul agreed and stated that is what he felt the difference between him and JiDion was:

"That is the difference exactly. When I do the kind of 'Approach a Stranger and Say Some Outlandish Sh*t' for some reason it always feels combative. Something fires in me where I'm like 'Oh, conflict. You know, alpha.' You stay in a really positive headspace where you're never trying to really f*ck with the person. You're just making jokes about yourself and being friendly and almost likeable, while also trolling."

Paul has been in his share of scandals but he seems to appreciate and admire JiDion's style of communication with people he meets on the street.

Watch the full podcast episode here:

Logan Paul revealed footage from the night he broke his hand in Germany

Logan Paul released the footage of the moment he broke his hand in a bar while visiting Germany. Paul went up against a punching machine to see if he could set the highest score, but ended up punching the cement column next to the machine, which caused him to shatter his third metacarpal.

Paul showed off his skinned knuckles to the camera and laughed about doing exactly what his friend said he was going to do: hurt himself.

Paul captioned the video stating that a week after the incident, he had surgery and now has a 40mm screw going down the center of his hand. Even worse, he didn't get to beat the highest score, and even stated that the one he broke his hand on was the lowest score he'd set.

See the video here:

