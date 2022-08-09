"It is in Golden Boy's hands" - Maxi Hughes on a potential fight with Ryan Garcia 

British boxer Maxi Hughes was asked about a potential bout with lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia. He hinted at the ongoing talks about a matchup against Garcia and pointed in the direction of boxing legend Eddie Hearn.

‘Maximus’ and ‘KingRy’ have been linked for a potential bout over the last few years.

In an interview with iD Boxing, Hughes said:

“Ask Eddie [Hearn] for an update, it is in Golden Boy’s hands, he has had a chat with Eddie but we are waiting for some more anwsers... Eddie needs to get a move one, I need to earn , I want to box, I want to fight! The last fight was in march so I need to fight , Eddie will put a bit of pressure on Golden Boy tonight... I really thought we had got it I even took myself to America last time to make sure I could get in with the MTK Scenario... I was proper gutted, you know truly gutted that it did not come my way so now I don’t want to get too excited about it.”

Maxi Hughes and Ryan Garcia have been linked for a fight, but instead, Garcia fought and knocked out Javier Fortuna. As Hughes alluded to, he has not fought since March when he defended his IBO World Lightweight Championship against Ryan Walsh.

Hughes (25-5-2) has five losses on his record, but he is a solid competitor. ‘Maximus’ is on a six-fight unbeaten streak and his last loss came against Liam Walsh in 2019, who has lost only once in his career. The loss came against Gervonta Davis, a long-time rival of Garcia.

Garcia (23-0) is unbeaten as a professional and is often ranked amongst the best in the division. Garcia went on a break from boxing to focus on his mental health after the victory over Luke Campbell, his best career win.

Both fighters are signed to DAZN, so a fight between the pair would not be difficult to make. Garcia, a Golden Boy fighter, fought Luke Campbell in 2021, who was at the time signed to Matchroom Boxing.

Maxi Hughes has other plans if the Ryan Garcia bout does not happen

Hughes also has the option to fight Kid Galahad. Galahad is a former IBF World Featherweight Champion and has not fought since losing his title to Kiko Martinez. In a shock upset, Martinez stopped Galahad to take the IBF belt in 2021. But Martinez couldn't hold onto the belt for too long and lost in his first title-defense against Josh Warrington.

As Maxi Hughes competes in the lightweight division, the fight would entail Galahad moving up in weight. Hughes has fought at super featherweight in the past, but it is unlikely that the fight will be contested at that weight.

