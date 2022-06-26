Create
"I don't have that kind of patience" - Mike Tyson on why he can never become a boxing trainer

Mike Tyson at Montana Love v Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela
danpaolodalessio
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 26, 2022 06:50 PM IST

Mike Tyson has stated that he does not have what it takes to become a boxing trainer due to a lack of patience and time. In the year since retiring from boxing, Tyson has set up a cannabis company and runs his own podcast.

Tyson is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweights of all time. During his prime, he was nicknamed 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' and became the youngest heavyweight champion ever at 20 years old. He was also known for his power, speed and ferociousness both in and outside of the ring.

Here's what 'Iron Mike' said in a recent episode of his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson:

"I don't have that kind of patience. I'm not gonna wake up every morning, get this guy up and make sure he's running. Doing his exercises and all this stuff. I took all the punches for my children, I don't have to take any punches. I don't have time, I have businesses to do, I don't have time to be in the gym every day, all day. That's what a trainer does, every day, all day in the gym."

Watch the full clip here:

Would @MikeTyson become a coach? New episode with @rosieperezbklyn premieres at 2pm PST/5 pm EST. Click the link here for the premiere: youtu.be/DWldiD5bq_M https://t.co/t8XVg7KfE7

Tyson was coached by one of the best trainers of all time in Cus D'Amato. D'Amato was instrumental in making 'Iron Mike' such a formidable fighter because of the peak-a-boo boxing style that he implemented.

Mike Tyson would rather be a businessman than a boxing coach

Tyson continued by stating that he prefers to make money through various businesses instead of spending all of his time in a gym:

"I'd rather be making $8 million dollars somewhere rather than being in the gym all day, every day. Listen, when you're a trainer, you're a psychiatrist, you're a mother, you're a father, you're a stepfather, you're an uncle, you're everything."

It remains to be seen if Tyson changes his mind in the future and decides to share the phenomenal amount of boxing knowledge that he possesses.

Despite stating several times that he won't return to the ring to fight, it still seems more likely for the former heavyweight champion to take part in exhibition bouts than coaching.

Tyson famously fought fellow Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. back on November 2020. The bout ended in a draw. 'Iron Mike' has also been called out by the likes of Jake Paul and Logan Paul in the past.

Watch the fight highlights of Tyson vs. Jones here:

youtube-cover

