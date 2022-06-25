Rosie Perez recalls how Mike Tyson once scared everyone at a party 

Rosie Perez sat down with Mike Tyson on his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike, and recalled what Tyson said to her after his infamous fight with Evander Holyfield. That contest had ended after 'Iron' Mike took a bite out of his opponent's ear.

It was a night that went down in infamy in boxing history, and is still one of the most talked about events in sporting history. Everybody knows about the Bite Fight.

Tyson was disqualified from the match and after the fight, Perez recounted how people reacted to Tyson when he returned to a club in New York. She stated:

"You walked into Cheetah's and everybody was so in awe and terrified of you at the same time. It was like Moses parting the red sea, everybody just moved the f*ck out of your way."

Then she retold what he said to her about what had happened in the fight with Holyfield:

"I was standing toward the back and you went, 'Hey, how you doing?' and I said, 'I'm good. What the f*ck were you thinking?' And you laughed and you hugged me and you said in my ear, 'That motherf***er just got me so f***ing mad!'"

See the clip here:

Watch the full podcast episode here:

Mike Tyson's business

Mike Tyson shared his ear bite gummies with Rosie Perez from his brand, Tyson 2.0. They are ear-shaped gummies with a bite taken out of the top to mimic Evander Holyfield's ear after the Bite Fight. They are available in a variety of flavors such as sour apple, watermelon, mixed berry, and chocolate.

Tyson 2.0 is one of the fastest growing marijuana companies in the United States, and has now made the jump to selling across the border in Canada also. As an athlete, a movie and tv star, a podcast hoster, and a businessman, Mike Tyson has proven that he is a Jack of all All Trades

Tyson posted this video to his business' Instagram, showing off the ear-shaped design of the gummies on a product baggie:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far