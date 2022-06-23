Mike Tyson confirms YG's presence in the next episode of the HotBoxin podcast

Mike Tyson has confirmed that American Rapper YG will be joining him on the next episode of his podcast. Tyson has had celebrities from the boxing, entertainment and music world on his podcast Hotboxin so far.

YG, short for Young Gangsta, is a rapper from Compton, California. As a musician, he won a BET award for best collab and an iHeartRadio music award for HipHop/R&B Song of the Year. YG has also made cameo appearances in several motion pictures like "Mac & Devin Go to High School”. The picture starred Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa.

Tyson is a huge fan of rap music and has had several rappers on his podcast. ‘Iron Mike’ has spoken about his favorite rap artists on multiple occasions.

Mike Tyson had a short-lived stint at Rap music

'Iron Mike' also made his own attempt at rap music, releasing a diss track on Soulja Boy. Mike Tyson trained another recording artist, Chris Brown for a scheduled fight with Soulja Boy. The celebrity boxing match was supposed to take place in 2017.

The former heavyweight boxing champion of the world then called out Soulja Boy in an Instagram post.

Tyson said:

“So it’s confirmed: I’m training Chris, he chose me as his trainer to take on Soulja Boy. And Soulja Boy, what the f*ck you talking about? I’m gonna teach him how to bite somebody’s ear. Yeah, that’s right. I’m gonna teach him every dirty trick in the book to knock you out. I’m not going to teach him how to run.”

Watch the video here:

Soulja Boy responded by posting a diss track on Tyson, Chris Brown, 50 Cent and Migos.

That then caused Tyson to release his own diss track aimed at Soulja Boy, titled “If You show up.”

The lyrics included:

"I heard you talkin' shit on Instagram, But social media don't make a fu**ing man, Everybody talk sh*t behind the keys. I'mma sting like a venereal disease, If you fucking with my clique, you're going down, I'm Mike Tyson and you're gonna feel the wrath, I'm the God of the ring, greatest around, Soulja Boy, you can't fu*k with Chris Brown."

Tyson then posted on Twitter that he was in in the studio teasing a potential album drop. Nothing, however, came of it.

