Mike Tyson drops latest training video - "Militant about training"

Mike Tyson has dropped a new training video, once again showing that he's proving Father Time hasn't beat him yet.

'Iron Mike' is one of the most legendary heavyweights to ever strap up the gloves. However, following his retirement in 2005, Tyson notably stopped training entirely. He revealed various times that he didn't think he trained in boxing in a healthy way.

In 2020, the 55-year-old decided to put on the gloves just to lose weight. Quickly, he began shedding pounds and also looked like a beast on the pads. His training videos quickly went viral as he plotted a return exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

In November 2020, the former heavyweight champion returned against 'Captain Hook'. While the bout itself was ruled a draw, Tyson earned praise for his performance as he went the distance and arguably looked better than he did when he ended his career 15 years previous.

While Tyson hasn't confirmed if he'll fight again, he has continued training. Furthermore, he's occasionally posted gym videos on social media to show that he's still active. He's now posted yet another clip of himself in action.

The 55-year-old posted his latest training clip to Instagram. In it, he can be seen lifting weights before hitting pads. Despite his age, he looks in fantastic shape.

The post had a simple caption, which read:

"Militant about training."

Watch Tyson's latest training clip below:

Will Mike Tyson fight again?

Following Mike Tyson's fight with Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, there was widespread speculation that he would have another bout. However, it's yet to happen.

Since his bout with his fellow former champion, 'Iron Mike' has been rumored to be fighting against multiple fighters. Most notably, Tyson has been linked to proposed fights with both Jake and Logan Paul. However, neither bout has come to fruition.

It's also likely that Tyson won't have another professional boxing match again. The 55-year-old spoke about his fighting future on the Full Send podcast, opining that he's done.

"Guys want to fight me for $100 million bucks, I don't think I'll ever do stuff like that anymore. I wanted to do it the first time just for fun, just to have fun and then some people took it to another level and made it financial and then the fun went out of it."

Catch the full podcast episode below:

