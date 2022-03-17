"I believe in humanity" - Mike Tyson sends encouraging message amidst testing times

Mike Tyson is known for being very active on Twitter. The former Heavyweight Champion of the world keeps his fans updated on his latest business ventures, NFTs and random thoughts on the regular. Twitter has become Tyson's favorite modem for talking to his fans.

In his latest tweet, 'Iron' Mike sent his fans some thoughtful words of encouragement:

"I believe in humanity. I believe people want to do good, but some people just can't do it."

Take a look at the tweet:

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson I believe in humanity. I believe people want to do good, but some people just can't do it.

Although it is unclear as to what Tyson is referring to, his fans received his tweet in a very positive way. 'The Baddest Man on The Planet' was broke at one point when he filed for bankruptcy. Ever since he became financially stable again, 'Iron' Mike has come back into the spotlight and is winning fight fans' hearts all over again. Be it his extremely genuine podcast or his impromptu appearances at different boxing events, fans love to see 'Iron' Mike.

Even at the age of 55 years, Tyson is still one of the most respected and adored fighters across the globe. It will be interesting to see how long Tyon decides to stay in the limelight and entertain the audience like the true showman that he is.

Mike Tyson is selling Edibles that are shaped as Evander Holyfield's ear

Mike Tyson has released his new cannabis edibles that have a very unique shape. The edibles are shaped like Evander Holyfield's ear, after 'Iron' Mike bit it off. The edibles have the exact same shape as 'The Real Deal's left ear. Michael Benson reported the news on Twitter:

"Mike Tyson is now selling Evander Holyfield ear-shaped cannabis edibles with a chunk missing…"

Take a look at the tweet:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Mike Tyson is now selling Evander Holyfield ear-shaped cannabis edibles with a chunk missing…

'Iron' Mike was at the center of one of the most controversial sporting moments. In his rematch against Evander Holyfield, in the third round, Tyson bit Holyfield's ear, tearing a chunk out of it.

He was given a two-point deduction, but shortly after that he bit Holyfield again and this time was disqualified. According to 'The Baddest Man on The Planet', he bit Holyfield's ear because he was angry and wanted to 'kill him'. Holyfield dominated the early rounds and this made Tyson frustrated. The New York native had no answer to Holyfield's boxing.

However, Tyson says that he bit Holyfield because Holyfield kept bumping his head into Tyson, which is not allowed in boxing. This got Tyson even more angry, which led him to bite his opponents ear off.

