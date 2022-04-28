"Something God can't experience" - Mike Tyson shares his views on death

Mike Tyson shared his views on death. 'Iron Mike' follows Islamic cultures and traditions like his idol and mentor, Muhammad Ali. In an interview with Jose Martin Sulaiman for the WBC YouTube channel, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' spoke about why he's not scared of death:

"I'll die right now. Isn't that, that's us reaching our highest potential isn't it? To actually die, to experience death, something God can't experience. So yeah that's, that has to be one of the biggest moments in life, the passing of life."

Tyson is known for his insightful thoughts and views on life. The former heavyweight champion is one of the most respected and most-loved personalities in the boxing world. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweights in history and is respected for the way he has bounced back from his controversies.

In 2003, two years before retiring from boxing, 'Iron Mike' filed for bankruptcy. Since then, he has reformed and is now financially well off. He is currently focused on creating his content on YouTube through his podcast and managing his companies.

Jake Paul wants to fight Mike Tyson next

Jake Paul is considering his comeback fight as he returns to action after a hiatus. 'The Problem Child' took a break to promote this weekend's mega-fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. He is looking to return to the ring in August this year. In an interview with SecondsOut, the YouTuber-turned-boxer said:

"Look, I gotta fight in August, you know, still locking down the opponent. You know, no one's really been impressive or has yet to show themselves as the perfect opponent. Obviously been calling out a lot of people. But there's some big talks happening. Looking at the Mike Tyson idea, looking at the Anderson Silva idea. So really there's a lot out there and I've just been training."

Mike Tyson is not interested in making a ring return. 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' last fought in September 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. Since then, he has not shown any interest in another comeback because his family will not allow it. Only time will tell if 'The Problem Child' can convince Tyson to fight again.

