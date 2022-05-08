"It's time to give up" - Mike Tyson pinpoints when a fighter should quit following Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol

Mike Tyson has revealed when the perfect time for a boxer to quit is, following Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez challenged the taller and stronger Russian in a bid to add another belt to his name.

'Iron' Mike was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch the fight live. Following Canelo's shock loss to Dmitry Bivol, Tyson tweeted out about the best time for a boxer to quit:

"Whenever you go in a ring and you're not scared, it's time to give it up."

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' had a long and illustrious career and knows what it's like to be on top. For years, 'Kid Dynamite' terrorized the division, becoming the youngest Heavyweight Champion in history at the age of 20. Although his career was plagued with controversy and drama, he will always be known as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

Following Canelo's loss to Dmitry Bivol, retirement is the last thing on the Mexican's mind. The Undisputed Super Middleweight Champion wants to exact revenge on the man that gave him the second loss of his career. Immediately after losing to the Russian, he asked for a rematch.

Take a look at the tweet by 'Iron' Mike:

Mike Tyson @MikeTyson Whenever you go in a ring and you're not scared, it's time to give it up. Whenever you go in a ring and you're not scared, it's time to give it up.

Mike Tyson talks about how wrestling impacted his boxing career

'The Baddest Man on the Planet' recently sat down for an episode of 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson' alongside WWE legend Ric Flair. During the episode, 'Iron' Mike spoke about what influenced him to build his persona in boxing:

"I've been a wrestling fan before I even thought about boxing, and that's why when I'm on stage and I'm talking about the baddest man on the planet, I learned all that s*** from wrestling. How to brag and talk, Muhammad Ali did too."

He spoke about how watching pro wrestlers act on stage helped him learn how to own the stage:

"Life is about bulls***. Talking s***, you know. Because the guy that doesn't talk, he's just playing."

Tyson and Ric Flair are legends of their respective fields. Tyson is no stranger to the wrestling ring either and has made appearances in both WWE and AEW over the years.

Watch the video below:

Edited by John Cunningham