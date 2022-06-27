How can you watch Mike Tyson commentate at the latest Cage Wars MMA event?

Mike Tyson will be providing color commentary for both of Cage Wars' next events. They will be broadcast exclusively on stimulus.com. Stimulus is a social media platform.

There will be two events called Mike Tyson Fight Night 1 and 2. The first night will take place on Friday, July 22, and host professional boxing. The second night will take place the following evening and will include professional and amateur MMA bouts.

Boxing legend ‘Iron Mike' will be in attendance ringside to provide commentary for both fight cards. The card for the boxing portion has not yet been announced. Cage Wars is primarily an MMA promotion and has put on over 50 different MMA events in the past.

The MMA event will be headlined by former Bellator fighter Chris ‘Showbiz’ Disonell against Teshay ‘My House’ Gouthro⁠ in a bantamweight bout.

Tickets for the event are available on the Cage Wars website. Prices start at $54 for Tier 3 tickets. Row 1 floor tickets can be purchased for $216.

The main attraction for the card will arguably be the presence of Tyson, who the event is named after. He is also featured centrally in the promotional posters. Since his retirement from boxing, Tyson has remained one of the biggest names in popular culture.

Tyson makes regular appearances on entertainment talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live. The boxing hall-of-famer also has his own podcast that has guests from the entertainment, combat sports, and music industry called Hotboxin with Mike Tyson.

The event will take place at the same venue as Mike Tyson’s first professional bout

Both Cage Wars will take place at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, New York. On March 1985, Tyson made his professional debut at the same arena. Tyson’s first three fights as a professional all took place at the same venue.

The first fight was against Hector Mercedes. Tyson started the bout aggressively, stalking his opponent from the first bell. Tyson threw a combination of punches with a left hook to the body knocking Mercedes down to a knee. As Mercedes was on his knee, the referee stopped the bout. Tyson won the first bout of his career via first-round TKO.

Watch the bout here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far