"When it comes, it comes" - Oleksandr Usyk reveals gameplan for Anthony Joshua rematch and his thoughts on a knockout 

In preparation for his rematch against Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk has revealed his objective for their headliner on August 20, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia.

In a pre-fight interview posted to Boxing Physique's YouTube channel, the Ukrainian fighter stated:

"My objective is work. Work, work, work. How is the knockout - when it comes, it comes."

The even-keeled Usyk is as laid-back as ever ahead of his fight to defend the belts he won from Joshua in their first match in September 2021. Now facing their rematch, Usyk's plan is to outwork Joshua to exhaustion. When the knockout is available to him, he plans to take advantage of that moment and solidify himself as the Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world.

The rematch will be available to stream on DAZN, but a start time has yet to be confirmed.

Oleksandr Usyk's background and record

Prior to turning pro in 2013, Oleksandr Usyk won a gold metal as an amateur at the 2011 World Championships and the 2012 Olympics in the heavyweight division. He also won gold at the 2008 European Championships and the Strandzha Cup, and silver at the 2008 World Cup.

Upon turning pro, he has wracked up an undefeated record of 19-0, with 13 knockouts to his credit. In the cruiserweight division, Usyk was the first Ukrainian Undisputed Champion when he became the fourth male boxer in history to hold the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO Titles at the same time.

Usyk fast-tracked himself to becoming champion and won his first world title in only his 10th fight as a professional. He went on to become undisputed in his 15th bout as a cruiserweight, but then vacated in 2019 and moved up to heavyweight. In his first 16 fights as a professional, he beat five current and former world champions.

Some of his past opponents include Derek Chisora, Chazz Witherspoon, Tony Bellew, Murat Gassiev, and Mairis Briedis. As of June 2022, Oleksandr Usyk has been named by The Ring as the second-best active boxer, pound for pound.

