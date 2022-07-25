Oscar De La Hoya believes negotiations with Floyd Mayweather will be easier - "Floyd fought the best"

In an interview with EsNews, Oscar De La Hoya shared his thoughts on negotiations with Floyd Mayweather about a match between Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Ryan Garcia.

When asked about dealing with Mayweather, De La Hoya stated:

"Floyd understands that 'Tank' wants to fight the best because Floyd fought the best, so I think it'll be easier to negotiate with Floyd."

The potential matchup between Garcia and Davis is one of the hottest fights to make at the moment. Garcia has repeatedly called Davis out following his fight with Rolly Romero in May. Since then, the back-and-forth banter between 'Tank' and 'KingRy' has been constant.

Garcia fights under Golden Boy Promotions, run by Oscar De La Hoya, and Davis is under Floyd Mayweather's Mayweather Promotions. The two will have to have a discussion to work out fight negotiations, but De La Hoya seems optimistic that they will be able to come to an agreement together.

Catch Oscar De La Hoya's statement here:

While Oscar De La Hoya talks Floyd Mayweather, Teddy Atlas talks about Ryan Garcia's edge over Gervonta Davis

With the possibility of discussions soon coming underway between Oscar De La Hoya and Floyd Mayweather about a clash between their promotions' prodigal boxers, Teddy Atlas shared his thoughts on the matchup:

"He [Ryan Garcia] knows he has an edge on him [Gervonta Davis] at 140. He's got a bigger skeleton and he's only 23 years old, he's still filling out, and it shows. 'Tank's young too, but he don't have that skeleton to fill out the way that Garcia does. With that skeleton at 23 years of age, he's going to have an edge on these lightweights and he's going to vacate that weight class."

Atlas went on to state that he believes the lightweight division is the biggest and most up-and-coming division in boxing and should be watched carefully. He compared the current division with the talent of the '80s. He handed Garcia props for being smart and moving up, because if others want to follow behind in order to fight him, they'll be at a size disadvantage.

Atlas also praised the matchmakers involved in Garcia's success so far. He singled out De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions for helping Garcia skyrocket to fame and find new avenues of opportunity.

Watch the clip here:

