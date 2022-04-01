"Neither of them have power" - Rolando Romero discusses George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney

Rolando Romero has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney.

'Rolly' is currently preparing for his long-awaited bout against WBA (Regular) Lightweight Champion Gervonta Davis in May. The fight was originally scheduled for December 2021, but was canceled after Romero was accused of sexual assault. However, no charges ended up getting filed.

His lightweight bout against 'Tank' isn't the only big championship bout on the horizon at 135-pounds. WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring Lightweight Champion George Kambosos Jr. is expected to face Devin Haney in June. The winner of that bout could very well face off against Davis or Romero next.

With that in mind, the 26-year-old discussed the bout in an interview with ESNEWS. Previewing the matchup, he said:

"That's a joke [The fight ending in a knockout]. Neither of them have power. That's the fight the fans are going to lose. They're gonna watch that s*** and fall asleep. Devin Haney gives people Nyquil, and he's fighting another boring dude with no power. I really hope Kambosos can pull it off. I think Devin Haney is horrible for the sport, he's not filling up seats, sorry."

Watch Rolando Romero's interview with ESNEWS below:

George Kambosos Jr. completely downplays Rolando Romero's chances

Rolando Romero taking a shot by suggesting that George Kambosos Jr. has no power shouldn't come as a surprise.

'The Emperor' was recently asked about 'Rolly' and his chances in the fight against Gervonta Davis. In an interview with FightHype, Kambosos Jr. completely downplayed the 26-year-old's chances of actually winning the fight.

Furthermore, the Australian doesn't even appear to know who Romero is. That, or he wanted to pretend that he didn't know him. Kambosos Jr. said:

"Yeah it's not a big fight at all. The other guy, I'm not sure who he is, but he's not even a top-15 kind of guy. So, Tank should get rid of him real quick, real early. He's like a sacrificial lamb, I believe. He's, this other kid, so Tank will destroy him and you will never hear of this kid again."

Check out the interview below:

With Romero's comments about Kambosos Jr.'s power and hopes that he wins, one has to wonder if he expects to meet him next. However, the matchup is all dependent on both men winning their next bouts.

If all goes well on that front, the timeline should work for a potential future matchup, as the two lightweights fight only one week apart.

Edited by Harvey Leonard