"Does anybody today hit like Tyson?" - Rolly Romero's father gives an answer

Rolly Romero's father believes his son hits as hard as Mike Tyson.

The 26-year-old is set to face Gervonta Davis in May on Showtime pay-per-view. The bout is a rebooking of their December 2021 attempt, which was called off after Romero was accused of sexual assault. Local authorities would later decline to press charges due to a lack of evidence.

The fight is expected to be the biggest test of the unbeaten lightweight's career. While 'Tank' is known for his power, Romero's father seems to think that his son isn't lacking in stopping ability either.

In fact, he believes that Rolly has power similar to the great Mike Tyson. 'Iron Mike' is considered one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the sport's history. Romero's father discussed his son in an interview with ESNews and made the comparison. He said:

"I liked a lot of Tyson when I was younger, he had a lot of tricks, you know? Nobody moves today like him, he was just him. [Although], Rolando does [hit as hard as Mike Tyson]."

Rolly Romero isn't worried about promotion heading into his next fight

Rolly Romero is set to face Gervonta Davis for the WBA (Regular) lightweight title. The bout has an extra wrinkle as both men are promoted by Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather Promotions currently has a roster full of champions and top fighters. However, Romero and Davis are arguably the two biggest names in their current stable. Due to their upcoming matchup, there was discussion that perhaps the challenger might get overshadowed.

The discussion mainly stemmed from Davis and Mayweather's good relationship. 'Money' has promoted 'Tank' for years and has positioned him as the face of their current crop of boxers. However, Romero doesn't have an issue with the current situation.

The 26-year-old discussed the complications of his upcoming fight on The Last Stand with Brian Custer. When asked about the situation, Romero shot down a question regarding whether he felt under-promoted in comparison to his foe Gervonta Davis. He said:

“I have 14 fights right now, you know? He has twice as many fights as me. It’s only logical that he would be more popular than me. It has nothing to do with any of that stuff.”

