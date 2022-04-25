Rolly Romero berates "F***ing T-Rex" Gervonta Davis and "Inferior brain" Devin Haney

Rolly Romero recently went on a rant against Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney. Romero is set to face 'Tank' on May 28th. In the build-up to his fight, the 26-year-old has been very vocal and has not held back whenever he speaks about his opponent.

In a recent interview with FightHub TV, he heavily criticized both Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney. The interviewer asked Rolly what he was going to do to counter 'Tank's power. Romero replied:

"He's not gonna hit me coz his arms are short as f**k. He looks like a f***ing T-Rex."

The interviewer then asked him what he thought of the upcoming fight between Devin Haney and George Kambosos Jr. Rolly replied:

"Devin Haney is an inferior brain, he should just retire from boxing before he really gets hurt by somebody. Because he has a weak genetic makeup and his jaw is very suspect."

Fans in the comments section of the video loved Rolly's brutally honest replies. Time will tell if Rolly can back up the trash-talk when he faces 'Tank' in the ring on May 28th. Both fighters will lay their unbeaten records on the line with an opportunity to show their promoter, Floyd Mayweather, who the better fighter is, amidst contract disputes with Davis.

Rolly Romero lashes out at Devin Haney in public

Rolly Romero lashed out at Devin Haney outside a club. The pair happened to bump into each other on a night out. Rolly began berating Haney who returned in kind with his entourage. Here's what Rolly had to say to Haney during their public argument:

"Man I'm a real champ, I'm a star. You can't sell ni***, you can't sell for shit. That's why they kicked you off ni***, that's why they kicked you off. That's why they kicked your bi*****s off, you can't sell for sh**. That's why I'm on this f*****g sh** faster than you."

Both fighters are scheduled to fight world champions.

