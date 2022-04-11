"You can't sell" - Rolly Romero lashes out at Devin Haney ahead of facing Gervonta Davis

Rolly Romero did not mince words when he recently encountered Devin Haney at a club. Romero went on a rant, calling Haney names and trash-talking him. In a video uploaded to the ES News YouTube channel, Rolly can be heard saying:

"Man I'm a real champ, I'm a star. You can't sell ni***, you can't sell for shit. That's why they kicked you off ni***, that's why they kicked you off. That's why they kicked your bi*****s off, you can't sell for sh**. That's why I'm on this f*****g sh** faster than you."

Rolly Romero is currently in training camp for his next fight against Gervonta Davis. The pair were set to fight last year, however, Rolly got involved in legal issues because of which he was forced to pull out of the fight. The fight has now been rescheduled for May 28th.

Romero has been very vocal during the build-up to the fight. He has been constantly trash-talking 'Tank' saying he does not fear his power and that it is the easiest fight of his life. The Las Vegas native will likely be a tricky fighter for Davis because of his unorthodox and awkward boxing style.

Rolly Romero explains how his beef with Gervonta Davis started

Rolly Romero spoke to the media following the press conference for his fight against Gervonta Davis. Romero looked calm and composed as he answered the media's questions. In an interview with ES News, he spoke about what started his rivalry with 'Tank' Davis:

"He is in my weight class so I want to fight him and then, I don't know. He dipped on sparring twice and then we were over there at the Spence Mikey fight and he tried to fight me over there, and then he p***ed out. So, yeah I mean there's a lot, there's a lot, I wanna f*** him up."

However, he also admitted that he believes 'Tank' is the best fighter at 135lbs. 'Tank' is one of the most powerful punchers in the division. Under the tutelage of Floyd Mayweather, he has grown exponentially inside the ring and is one of the deadliest pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

