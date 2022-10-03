Boxing News Round Up: Bare Knuckle FC praises Terence Crawford, Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. details, Andrew Tate talks about KSI 

Terence Crawford being praised by Bare Knuckle FC, Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. pay-per-view, ticket details and Andrew Tate talking about KSI have made it to today's Boxing News Round-up.

With that said, welcome to the Sportskeeda Boxing News Round-up where we take a look at the latest events in the world of boxing. Let's get started.

#3 Bare Knuckle FC praise Terence Crawford

Welterweight Champion Terence Crawford has been praised by Bare Knuckle FC's official Twitter. Ahead of his rumored bout against Errol Spence Jr., 'Bud' recently took some time out to boast about his accomplishments on social media.

Crawford tweeted:

"World Title Unified Champ Undisputed Champ 3Weight Champ Fighter Of The Year espy award winner #1 Fighter in the world Hall Of Fam ? 38-0-29KOs Need I say more drop"

Terence Crawford @terencecrawford Unified Champ Undisputed Champ 3Weight Champ Fighter Of The Year espy award winner #1 Fighter in the world Hall Of Fam ? 38-0-29KOs Need I say more drop World TitleUnified ChampUndisputed Champ3Weight ChampFighter Of The Yearespy award winner#1 Fighter in the worldHall Of Fam ? 38-0-29KOs Need I say more drop World Title ✅ Unified Champ ✅ Undisputed Champ ✅ 3Weight Champ ✅ Fighter Of The Year✅ espy award winner✅ #1 Fighter in the world ✅ Hall Of Fam ? 38-0-29KOs Need I say more drop 🎤

Bare Knuckle FC's official Twitter page replied to the same:

"Not bad"

#2 Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. details

The highly anticipated grudge match between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. is set to go down this weekend on October 8. The bout has been one of the most talked about fights of the year as both fighters are determined to put their family rivalry to an end.

With just under a week remaining until the fight, fans who want to watch the fight live from the comfort of their home can head over to DAZN to buy the PPV, which has been priced at £19.99. On the flipside, fans looking to watch the event live from the O2 Arena this weekend can head over to stubhub to buy tickets.

#1 Andrew Tate talks about KSI

Andrew Tate has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. However, following his ban from social media, 'Cobra' has been rumored to be fighting either Logan Paul or KSI.

During a recent appearance on the Fresh and Fit podcast, Tate spoke about why he dislikes Logan Paul. Interestingly, Tate also suggested that he has no personal problems with KSI. While calling the Brit "a bit stupid", 'Cobra' said:

"I dislike Logan on a personal level because he sold his soul. Jake, I have no problem with really. KSI I don't even have a problem with. KSI is a bit simple, a bit stupid, but I don't have a problem with the dude."

Watch Andrew Tate's appearance on the Fresh and Fit podcast below:

Poll : 0 votes