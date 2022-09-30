"If I lose this fight I retire" - Chris Eubank Jr. reveals what's at stake when he fights Conor Benn on October 8

Chris Eubank Jr. has revealed on National TV that he will retire if he loses to Conor Benn on October 8. Eubank Jr. and Benn will look to put an end to the rivalry that their fathers started decades ago. Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr. fought twice in two hard-fought battles that pushed both fighters to the limit. Eubank Sr. won the first fight whereas the second fight ended in a draw.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, both fighters sat across from each other as the anchors asked them questions. The news anchor asked Eubank Jr. what kind of pressure he was under. 'Next Gen' replied saying:

"There's a huge amount of pressure on me for this fight, absolutely. I've said it before and this is the first time I've said it throughout my entire career. If I lose this fight, I retire. And I love fighting, I love the sport, I love being a boxer, I don't want it to end."

Eubank Jr. explained the reason behind his decision. He said that if he loses to Benn at this stage of his career, he is not the fighter that he thinks he is, because he wants to challenge for world titles within the next six months and losing to Conor Benn would mean he is incapable of doing so.

Conor Benn says Chris Eubank Jr. has a massive ego

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. kept taking shots at each other during their interview on Good Morning Britain and spoke about their family history. For both fighters, this bout is not just about defending their legacy, it is also about defending the legacy created by their fathers. So when Eubank Jr. said that the Eubank name is ahead of the Benn name, 'The Destroyer' called him out for having a big ego:

"You know when this fight was done and announced, you know whose name was trending, it weren't Eubank mate, let's have that right."

Chris Eubank Jr. replied saying:

"That hurst my heart."

Benn quickly retorted:

"I bet it hurts your heart, you've got a massive ego."

Conor Benn also spoke about how proud his father was of him regardless of this fight. He also said that he is looking at this fight like any other fight and as always he will stick to his gameplan and go for the win.

