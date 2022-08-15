Boxing News Roundup: Adrien Broner pulls out of Figueroa fight, Eddie Hearn thinks Usyk vs. Joshua 2 will be a tough fight, WBC sends Tyson Fury deadline for championship status

Tyson Fury's retirement claims are being put to test, Adrien Broner has pulled out of his upcoming bout, and Eddie Hearn has some insights to share.

Welcome back to your daily dose of Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we discuss what's happening with the biggest names in boxing. In today's issue, we'll go over Adrien Broner pulling out of the Omar Figueroa fight, Eddie Hearn sharing his opinion on the Usyk vs. Joshua rematch, and the WBC giving Tyson Fury a deadline for championship status.

Let's get into it!

#3. Adrien Broner pulls out of Figueroa fight

Adrien Broner(left) and Omar Figueroa (right) [Image credits: @adrienbroner via Instagram]

Adrien Broner was set to make his return to the ring against Omar Figueroa on August 20, but Broner has taken to social media to announce that he is pulling out of the match. He cited mental health issues, saying that he is "going through a lot."

On his Instagram, he stated:

"I'm going through a lot at this moment in my life, but I ain't going to give up. I set some more goals and I ain't stopping until I finish what I started, but, sorry to say this, I'm not fighting #August20th." [sic]

In his caption, he explained that mental health is important and that he's seen people die in the ring who don't take care of themselves. He reassured fans that he would be back, but first he needed to make sure that he took care of the issues in his personal life that were causing him emotional distress.

See his post below:

#2. Eddie Hearn thinks Usyk vs. Joshua 2 will be a tough matchup

Eddie Hearn, Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua (@eddiehearn) [via Getty and Instagram]

Ahead of the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts.

He stated:

"All we want to see is an Anthony Joshua victory, but it's going to be a tough fight. He's prepared fantastically well, and I think we are going to see a brilliant heavyweight fight. This is a bigger fight than Joshua-Ruiz because Usyk is pound-for-pound king." [sic]

Joshua has been in Saudia Arabia for the last month, where the fight will take place, preparing for the rematch with everything he's got. Following the last fight between them, he's added Robert Garcia and Angel Fernandez to his team to add new training dynamics and fight strategies to his game.

Hearn posted this to his Instagram:

#1. WBC sends Tyson Fury deadline for championship status

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte - Heavyweight Fight [via Getty]

The WBC has reportedly given Tyson Fury a deadline to announce his championship status. Posted to Twitter by Michael Benson of talkSPORT, it was revealed:

"The WBC has been in communication with Tyson Fury and his promotors regarding his status as champion. WBC has set Friday August 26th as the last day to receive official written confirmation from them." [sic]

It has long been theorized that Tyson Fury will wait until the rematch between Joshua and Usyk is over before he decides whether or not he is serious about retirement. With the bout taking place on August 20, Fury will have 6 days to decide whether he'll remain an active champion, or hang up the gloves for good.

Fury's posted his retirement on social media, but it's hard to take him seriously as he has made announcements of a similar nature in the past.

See Benson's tweet here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Statement from the WBC: "The WBC has been in communication with Tyson Fury and his promoters regarding his status as champion. WBC has set Friday Aug 26th, as the last day to receive official written confirmation from them. Our organisation will not comment further until then." Statement from the WBC: "The WBC has been in communication with Tyson Fury and his promoters regarding his status as champion. WBC has set Friday Aug 26th, as the last day to receive official written confirmation from them. Our organisation will not comment further until then."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal