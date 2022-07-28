Boxing News Roundup: Alex Wassabi prepared for whatever in KSI fight, Joe Weller hints at return, Eddie Hearn considers Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte

Welcome back to Sportskeeda's daily dose of Boxing News Roundup, where we discuss all the current events going on with the biggest names in boxing.

In today's issue, we'll look at Alex Wassabi and his thoughts on the KSI fight, Joe Weller hinting at a boxing return, and Eddie Hearn discussing the possibility of a Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte fight.

Let's get into it!

#3. Alex Wassabi prepared for 'whatever' in KSI fight

Alex Wassabi, KSI (@ksi) [via Instagram]

In an interview with Joe Weller, Alex Wassabi discussed his upcoming boxing match with fellow YouTuber, KSI.

Wassabi shared that he has full confidence in his coaches, his training, and the work he has put into this camp to prepare for KSI. It was revealed that KSI has a broken nose going into this match, but Wassabi was not phased and stated it would not change his gameplan heading into the match, which is to outbox him.

When questioned by Weller about the possibility of KSI bringing a more polished, reserved, technical style, Wassabi stated:

"I'm prepared for whatever. I've seen a bunch of styles in this camp and in my last camp, whatever he brings I'll be prepared for."

He added that his training has been inclusive, with sparring taking place with people of all different heights and reaches, so Wassabi feels comfortable dealing with adversity.

The match between Alex Wassabi and KSI is scheduled for Saturday, August 27 and can be streamed on DAZN.

Watch Alex Wassabi's full interview here:

#2. Joe Weller hints at return to boxing

Joe Weller

During his interview with Alex Wassabi, Joe Weller discussed his thoughts on making a return to the boxing scene. Wassabi asked if fans would ever get to see Weller back in the ring again and the YouTuber stated:

"It's always on my mind, I can't lie. Whenever this YouTube boxing thing comes around I'm like, 'Look, I f*cking started this sh*t.' To see where it is now, there's always going to be that element of me [that wants to box], but I know I'm going to want to do it at the right time. If I'm going to commit to boxing, it needs to be 100% that's what I'm into and dedicated to. I think the time may come, I'm pretty confident it will, but I don't think say, like, this year for example."

It's safe to say that in the future, fans can expect to see Joe Weller back in the ring.

See Joe Weller's statement here:

#1. Eddie Hearn considers Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte

Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua), Dillian Whyte (@dillianwhyte)

In an interview with iFL TV, Eddie Hearn discussed the future of Dillian Whyte with Matchroom Boxing. Two big fights Hearn discussed as a possibility for Whyte were Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

When asked if Anthony Joshua was on the list of potential opponents for Dillian Whyte should he continue with Matchroom, Hearn stated:

"AJ against Dillian Whyte is another fight like AJ-Fury that will probably always happen, so, you know, there's big fights."

He then added his thoughts on a Whyte vs. Wilder fight:

"You talk about a Wilder fight, Dillian Whyte against Wilder is a big fight. We can deliver that in many different countries, and we have some huge fights out there for Dillian Whyte, globally."

Whyte hasn't fought since his knockout loss to Tyson Fury, but it seems his comeback could be with some of the biggest names in the sport today.

Watch Eddie Hearn's full interview here:

