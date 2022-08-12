Boxing News Roundup: Andrew Tate donates to charities fighting domestic violence, Eddie Hearn gives prediciton of KSI vs. Jake Paul, Tyson Fury reveals fight against Derek Chisora is in jeopardy

Welcome back to the Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we discuss what's happening with the biggest names in boxing. In today's issue, we'll look over Andrew Tate's donation to charities combating domestic violence, Eddie Hearn's predictions for KSI vs. Jake Paul, and Tyson Fury revealing his match with Derek Chisora is in jeopardy.

Let's get into it!

#3 Andrew Tate donates to charities fighting domestic violence

Andrew Tate [ Image credits: @cobratate /Instagram ]

Andrew Tate has announced to the world that he will be donating to charities for female survivors of domestic violence and the support of men's mental health.

In his post, he stated:

"I have decided to show what a loving nice man I am and donate significant funds to charities which support women against domestic violence."

Tate recently blew up across social media for the viral clips of him making offensive, predatory, and misogynistic comments about women and their place in a "man's" world.

He has also been going back and forth with other big names in boxing and social media, such as Logan and Jake Paul, for his comments and how he's branded himself. Some have even speculated about a potential fight between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate as of late.

There has been significant backlash over the viral videos and statements he'd made, and some are calling for him to be removed from platforms like TikTok, where most of the users are young children and teens.

Andrew Tate himself was accused of domestic violence when a leaked video surfaced in 2016 of him whipping a woman with a belt. Additionally, his home in Romania was raided earlier this year on suspicion of human trafficking — two women were found after someone reported one woman being held captive in the home.

See Tate's Instagram post here:

#2 Eddie Hearn gives prediciton of KSI vs. Jake Paul

From left to right: Eddie Hearn, KSI, and Jake Paul [ Image credits: @eddiehearn, @ksi, and @jakepaul /Instagram ]

KSI plans to take on Jake Paul after his bout with Swarmz, a boxing matchup that Eddie Hearn gave his opinion on during the Happy Hour Podcast.

Hearn explained that people like Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and KSI were different than real boxers. While they may have some toughness in them, he believes that the true grit of a boxer is innate and cannot be learned. He praised them all for getting into the ring, but explained that they had other avenues away from boxing, making this more akin to a hobby to them.

Despite this, he felt Jake Paul was likely to win against KSI:

"Whether he [KSI] thinks he will or not, I'm just telling you, there a 95% chance, 90% chance he will lose to Jake Paul."

Listen to Hearn's full statement on KSI and Jake Paul here:

#1 Tyson Fury reveals fight against Derek Chisora is in jeopardy

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora [ Image credits: @tysonfury and @derekwarchisora ]

Just after Tyson Fury called out Derek Chisora via Instagram, he's revealed the match is now in jeopardy.

Fury recently took to social media to call out Chisora for a trilogy match in his boxing comeback, but now it seems that fans will not get the chance to see it come to fruition.

In a statement released to Twitter, Tyson Fury revealed:

"The status at the moment is it doesn't look like it's gonna happen. Chisora wants too much money. He's a sh*thouse."

Tyson Fury himself has stated that he would return to the boxing ring for nothing less than half a billion dollars, and since issues with Chisora involving money have risen, the fight seems to be getting put on the backburner.

See Tyson Fury's statement here:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury on the Derek Chisora trilogy fight: "The status at the moment is it doesn't look like it's gonna happen. Chisora wants too much money. He's a s***house." [@RonniGudmunds] Tyson Fury on the Derek Chisora trilogy fight: "The status at the moment is it doesn't look like it's gonna happen. Chisora wants too much money. He's a s***house." [@RonniGudmunds]

