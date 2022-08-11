Boxing News Roundup: Jake Paul bashes Andrew Tate and his brand, Teofimo Lopez looks huge in training video, Errol Spence Jr. opens as underdog against Terence Crawford

Welcome back to your daily dose of Sportskeeda's Boxing News Roundup, where we discuss what's going on with the biggest names in boxing. In today's issue, we'll go over Jake Paul bashing Andrew Tate and his brand, Teofimo Lopez looking surprisingly bulky in his training video, and Errol Spence Jr. opening as the underdog against Terence Crawford.

Let's get into it!

#3. Jake Paul bashes Andrew Tate and his brand

Jake Paul (@impaulsiveshow), Andrew Tate (@cobratate)

On a recent episode of IMPAULSIVE, Jake Paul ripped into Andrew Tate for his brand and how his target demographic is young, impressionable children.

"I just think it's funny that 'Top G' is a fanboy and he runs with this whole thing like, 'What color is your Bugatti.' Andrew, it's not cool to tell kids that they need a Bugatti to be cool."

He went on to add:

"My Bugatti that I have is in a Morgan Stanley bank account, compounding interest and hundreds of millions of dollars. So that's cooler than having a f*cking Bugatti."

Watch Jake Paul's statement here:

#2. Teofimo Lopez looks huge in training video

Teofimo Lopez (@teofimolopez)

Teofimo Lopez makes his long awaited return to the boxing ring against Pedro Campa. In the build-up to the match, a training vide was posted to Twitter and fans can see Lopez looking pretty massive in preparation for his return.

The bout between Campa and Lopez will take place this Saturday, August 13, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Heading into the bout, Lopez is the -2400 favorite to win, while Campa is the +1220 underdog.

The main event is expected to take place around 11:15pm E.T. and can be watched on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Desportes.

Watch Teofimo Lopez's training video here:

#1. Errol Spence Jr. opens as underdog against Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford [via Getty]

The long awaited match between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford for the undisputed welterweight champion is being targeted for November. While the negotiations are close to being finalized, the bout has not yet been officially confirmed, but that doesn't mean odds haven't been discussed.

Terence Crawford is the slight betting favorite at -125 over Errol Spence Jr., making him the underdog as of right now.

Since the two have joined different promotions, making the fight between them has been troublesome, but it now seems like we are in the home stretch and fans will finally be able to witness the welterweight showdown between Crawford and Spence Jr.

Crawford posted this to his Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew