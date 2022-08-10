Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa: Time, Date, Venue, and How to watch it Live

Teofimo Lopez is set to make his return to the ring after his loss to Australia's George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021. Pedro Campa will be the American's opponent as the pair are set to go toe-to-toe in an exciting bout.

Campa, in his previous fight, defeated Carlos Sanchez Valadez via third-round technical knockout this March.

Where will the fight be held?

The clash will go down at the Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When will the fight be broadcast and how can I watch it?

The featherweight fight will take place on Saturday, August 13.

In the US, the matchup can be watched on ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year). The main card is expected to start at 9 PM EST / 6 PM PST, with the headlining fighters expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 PM EST / 8 PM PST.

In the UK, the fight will be available on Sky Sports. If you are not an existing customer, you can purchase a Sky Sports Day Pass from NowTV for £9.99. The start time is scheduled for 1 AM BST, while the ring walks of headlining fighters are expected to take place around 4 AM BST.

The full fight card

The main event is shaping up to be a thrilling affair, but the rest of the card also includes some intriguing names. The final card is as follows:

Main events:

Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa - Junior welterweight fight

Andres Corta vs. Abraham Montoya - Junior lightweight fight

Undercard:

Xander Zayas vs. Elias Espadas - Junior middleweight fight

Troy Isley vs. Victor Toney - Middleweight fight

Duke Ragan vs. D'Angelo Fuentes - Featherweight fight

Omar Rosario vs. Esteban Munoz - Junior welterweight fight

Teofimo Lopez must win his next fight

With Teofimo Lopez eager to pick up the momentum that he had before his defeat to George Kambosos Jr., the American is under a lot of pressure to secure victory on Saturday night.

Lopez is surrounded by an abundance of talent in and around his weight division. The likes of Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis are yet to lose a fight.

However, 'The Takeover' has tested himself much more than the majority of his peers. His matchup against Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2020 looked to be a step too soon but he outclassed the then-world champion to steal his titles.

